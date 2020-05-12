County man receives sentence for third DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – An Alvo man will spend 30 days in jail and serve two years on probation for committing his third drunk-driving offense.
Dominick A. Leone, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in January to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Leone near the intersection of 238th Street and Highway 34 at 11:23 p.m. Oct. 4. The deputy noticed Leone’s car had expired license plates and wanted to question him about it.
Leone was unable to find either his driver’s license or vehicle registration when the deputy asked him for the items. The deputy noticed Leone had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech during a conversation. He displayed a lack of balance and exhibited several signs of intoxication during field-sobriety tests.
The deputy arrested Leone after a preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .230. A chemical breath test later revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .207. Leone was transported to Cass County Jail and charged with his third lifetime DUI.
Leone had been convicted of DUI twice in the previous 12 years. The first conviction took place in Cass County in 2008. The second conviction happened in Douglas County in 2011.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday that Leone had maintained a sober driving history for a decade before the recent offense. He said the state would accept a sentence of probation because of the large timespan between crimes. He asked the court to revoke Leone’s driving privileges for 15 years and impose an ignition interlock requirement.
Defense attorney James Owen said his client was remorseful about his actions and was intent on making sure they never happened again. He asked the court to impose probation with a two-year revocation of driving privileges.
“He was dealing with personal issues and he chose to deal with when driving behind the wheel,” Owen said. “This is something he has addressed and something he will deal with in a very different way in the future.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Leone to serve 24 months on probation. Leone must pay a mandatory fine of $1,000, abstain from alcohol and submit to random tests and searches. He will be required to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and complete an intensive outpatient treatment program.
Smith suspended his driver’s license for 15 years. Leone may drive after 45 days but must purchase an ignition interlock device and obtain an ignition interlock permit.
Smith also ordered Leone to serve a mandatory 30-day jail sentence. He will report to Cass County Jail on May 25 to begin the sentence.
