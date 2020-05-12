County man receives sentence for third DUI

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday that Leone had maintained a sober driving history for a decade before the recent offense. He said the state would accept a sentence of probation because of the large timespan between crimes. He asked the court to revoke Leone’s driving privileges for 15 years and impose an ignition interlock requirement.

Defense attorney James Owen said his client was remorseful about his actions and was intent on making sure they never happened again. He asked the court to impose probation with a two-year revocation of driving privileges.

“He was dealing with personal issues and he chose to deal with when driving behind the wheel,” Owen said. “This is something he has addressed and something he will deal with in a very different way in the future.”

Judge Michael Smith ordered Leone to serve 24 months on probation. Leone must pay a mandatory fine of $1,000, abstain from alcohol and submit to random tests and searches. He will be required to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and complete an intensive outpatient treatment program.

Smith suspended his driver’s license for 15 years. Leone may drive after 45 days but must purchase an ignition interlock device and obtain an ignition interlock permit.

Smith also ordered Leone to serve a mandatory 30-day jail sentence. He will report to Cass County Jail on May 25 to begin the sentence.

