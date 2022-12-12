County man sent to jail for DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend time in jail for his third DUI offense in the past decade.

Elmwood resident Mitchell L. Lamb, 29, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense in September.

Lamb accepted a plea agreement during the September hearing. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of obstructing a peace officer, refuse to submit to pretest and no proof of insurance as part of the plea negotiations.

A Plattsmouth police officer was on duty on Chicago Avenue at 6:44 p.m. April 23. She saw Lamb driving a Pontiac sedan at the time. The Pontiac rear-ended another car and caused damage to both vehicles.

The officer spoke to Lamb about the accident and noticed he had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech. There were also three open containers of alcohol within reach of the driver’s seat in the car.

The officer asked him to take a preliminary breath test because she suspected he was under the influence of alcohol. She arrested him when he refused to take the test.

Authorities transported Lamb to Cass County Jail from the accident scene. The officer asked him to take a chemical breath test. He pulled his arm away from her and told her he would not take the test. Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone said Lamb also spit in the face of a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Authorities said he displayed aggressive behavior and had an odor of alcohol when he was in the jail. They determined he was intoxicated from these signs.

Perrone told the court Monday that Lamb had previously been charged with DUI in 2014 and 2019. He also received a reckless driving conviction in 2017 that had originally been a DUI charge.

Perrone asked the court to issue a statutory sentence. He felt Lamb would not do well on probation if he received that outcome.

“He hasn’t made any efforts to change his behavior,” Perrone said.

Defense attorney Seth Morris asked the court to issue a probation sentence. He felt probation would help Lamb maintain his sobriety and give him the ability to complete a treatment program. He said Lamb had not consumed alcohol since April 23 and had obtained an ignition interlock permit.

Judge Michael Smith said Lamb had received previous chances to address his drinking and had not done so. He ordered him to serve 200 days in Cass County Jail. Lamb must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will be able to drive with an ignition interlock permit after 45 days.