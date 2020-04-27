County man sent to jail for probation violation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Greenwood man will spend multiple months in jail for violating probation on a drunk-driving charge.

Brian K. Meyer, 50, appeared in Cass County Court on April 21 for a sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation in 2019 for a Class I misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.

Meyer was required to abstain from alcohol and drugs, submit to random drug tests and refrain from driving. His driver’s license had been suspended for seven years at the 2019 hearing.

Authorities arrested Meyer in Cass County on Aug. 23, 2019, for driving under suspension. The arrest violated a portion of his probation order that required him to obey all laws. He remained in jail several days before filing a $2,500 personal recognizance bond on Aug. 28.

Cass County Court Judge David Partsch ordered Meyer to serve a term of 180 days in Cass County Jail for the probation violation. Meyer will receive credit for 34 days he had previously spent in jail in both 2019 and 2020.

Partsch also revoked Meyer’s driver’s license for 15 years. Meyer will be able to drive after he obtains an ignition interlock permit and device. Meyer must also pay all court costs. He currently owes $1,268.44 in court fees.

