County man sent to state prison for theft

Fedde said many of the other stolen items had not been found. Hohn and Dewane will be jointly responsible for $2,700 in restitution. They are not required to pay equal shares of that amount, but they will be required to produce a total of $2,700 for the victim.

Fedde asked the court to send Hohn to prison. He felt Hohn would likely not be successful on probation. He also said Hohn had committed a crime that had both monetary and emotional consequences for the victim.

“The victim said this was something that shook him to his core,” Fedde said. “He’s changed all of the locks on his property and he’s much more wary of what will happen to his items in the future. He certainly has been traumatized by this. I’d submit that two to four years in prison is an appropriate sentence under the circumstances.”

Defense attorney Bobie Touchstone felt her client would benefit from probation. She said Hohn wanted to enter an intensive outpatient treatment program and start to rebuild his life.

“I’d ask the court to consider probation,” Touchstone said. “Mr. Hohn believes he is at a place in his life where he can successfully complete probation. He would welcome the structure that probation would provide.”

Judge Michael Smith ordered Hohn to serve a term of two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Hohn will have to serve at least one year in prison but could finish his term after that if he receives good-time credit. He will begin his sentence May 22.

