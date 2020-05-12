County man sent to state prison for theft

PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man will spend at least one year in state prison for helping to steal more than $2,500 worth of items from a Weeping Water resident.
Damian A. Hohn, 23, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors in March. He pled guilty to one Class IIA felony charge of theft by taking-$5,000 or more.
Hohn and co-defendant Noah A. Dewane stole items from a Weeping Water location on Sept. 10. Dewane was sentenced in early March for his role in the theft case. He received a sentence of two to four years in state prison for a Class IIA felony offense of theft by taking-$5,000 or more.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Hohn helped Dewane by playing the role of a “lookout” during the crime. Hohn went to the front door of the residence to determine if the owner was home. Hohn would have told the person he was looking for a lost dog if someone had answered the door on that day.
Dewane committed the large majority of the thefts, but Fedde said Hohn was inside the home at the same time. Dewane later gave Hohn $100 to remain quiet about the thefts.
The two men took items worth more than $5,000 from the house. One of the items was a mink coat that had previously been worn by a movie star. The coat, which was valued at $7,500, was recovered and returned.
Fedde said many of the other stolen items had not been found. Hohn and Dewane will be jointly responsible for $2,700 in restitution. They are not required to pay equal shares of that amount, but they will be required to produce a total of $2,700 for the victim.
Fedde asked the court to send Hohn to prison. He felt Hohn would likely not be successful on probation. He also said Hohn had committed a crime that had both monetary and emotional consequences for the victim.
“The victim said this was something that shook him to his core,” Fedde said. “He’s changed all of the locks on his property and he’s much more wary of what will happen to his items in the future. He certainly has been traumatized by this. I’d submit that two to four years in prison is an appropriate sentence under the circumstances.”
Defense attorney Bobie Touchstone felt her client would benefit from probation. She said Hohn wanted to enter an intensive outpatient treatment program and start to rebuild his life.
“I’d ask the court to consider probation,” Touchstone said. “Mr. Hohn believes he is at a place in his life where he can successfully complete probation. He would welcome the structure that probation would provide.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Hohn to serve a term of two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Hohn will have to serve at least one year in prison but could finish his term after that if he receives good-time credit. He will begin his sentence May 22.
