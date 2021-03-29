County man sentenced for domestic abuse

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend time in Cass County Jail for throwing his pregnant girlfriend off a truck in September 2019.
Jose D. Garcia-Rodriquez, 22, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic assault.
The state dismissed a felony charge of fail to appear when on bail as part of a plea bargain. The state and defense agreed to recommend a jail term of 180 days for the domestic assault.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Garcia-Rodriquez and his girlfriend were at a Plattsmouth residence at 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019. The female victim was seven weeks pregnant with Garcia-Rodriquez’s child at the time.
Sunde said the female victim was sitting on a truck outside the residence. She knew Garcia-Rodriquez was intoxicated and she did not want him to try to drive the vehicle.
Garcia-Rodriquez came outside and became angry because he wanted to leave in his truck. Sunde said he grabbed the victim and threw her from her spot on the truck to the ground. Sunde said the victim reported that she felt pain after being thrown off the truck.
Plattsmouth police received the domestic assault report soon after the incident. A police officer intercepted Garcia-Rodriquez’s car at the intersection of Highway 75 and Avenue B. The officer pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store and later arrested him.
Judge Michael Smith granted the defense’s request to go to immediate sentencing. The court learned that Garcia-Rodriquez had spent ten days in Cass County Jail in 2019 before he went into custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
He was removed from the United States before returning to face other charges in Colfax County on Jan. 4. He re-entered custody in Cass County on Feb. 26 and has been in jail since that time.
Smith agreed to follow the sentencing recommendation of 180 days in Cass County Jail. Garcia-Rodriquez will be given credit for 41 days already spent in custody.