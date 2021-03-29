County man sentenced for domestic abuse

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend time in Cass County Jail for throwing his pregnant girlfriend off a truck in September 2019.

Jose D. Garcia-Rodriquez, 22, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic assault.

The state dismissed a felony charge of fail to appear when on bail as part of a plea bargain. The state and defense agreed to recommend a jail term of 180 days for the domestic assault.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Garcia-Rodriquez and his girlfriend were at a Plattsmouth residence at 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019. The female victim was seven weeks pregnant with Garcia-Rodriquez’s child at the time.

Sunde said the female victim was sitting on a truck outside the residence. She knew Garcia-Rodriquez was intoxicated and she did not want him to try to drive the vehicle.

Garcia-Rodriquez came outside and became angry because he wanted to leave in his truck. Sunde said he grabbed the victim and threw her from her spot on the truck to the ground. Sunde said the victim reported that she felt pain after being thrown off the truck.