County man sentenced for felony child abuse

PLATTSMOUTH – A Greenwood man was sentenced to prison Monday morning for punching a boy several times and pulling a girl to the ground by her hair.

Sean M. Walker, 51, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of felony child abuse and a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted tampering with a witness.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Walker became angry on May 29 after his son rode his bicycle across the street against his wishes. Walker grabbed the boy by the collar and threw him off the bicycle into a fence. He then smacked the boy four times in the head with his hand.

A female victim called authorities after she saw Walker punch the victim. She ran out to try to protect the young boy, but Walker grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground two times. He then took the boy into the house and slapped him in the face in a bedroom.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and attempted to talk to Walker. He refused to open the door for them and was verbally abusive. Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrived on scene and also tried to speak to him. He engaged in a standoff with authorities before leaving the house approximately one hour later.