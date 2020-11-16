County man sentenced for felony child abuse

PLATTSMOUTH – A Greenwood man was sentenced to prison Monday morning for punching a boy several times and pulling a girl to the ground by her hair.
Sean M. Walker, 51, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of felony child abuse and a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted tampering with a witness.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Walker became angry on May 29 after his son rode his bicycle across the street against his wishes. Walker grabbed the boy by the collar and threw him off the bicycle into a fence. He then smacked the boy four times in the head with his hand.
A female victim called authorities after she saw Walker punch the victim. She ran out to try to protect the young boy, but Walker grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground two times. He then took the boy into the house and slapped him in the face in a bedroom.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and attempted to talk to Walker. He refused to open the door for them and was verbally abusive. Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrived on scene and also tried to speak to him. He engaged in a standoff with authorities before leaving the house approximately one hour later.
Walker resisted arrest when he left the house. He continued to be verbally abusive before deputies were able to handcuff him. They transported him to Cass County Jail and booked him on charges of child abuse.
Sunde said Walker made multiple telephone calls to an adult female from May 29 to June 22. Sunde said Walker urged the female “to coach the boy” to change his story about the assaults. Walker wanted the boy to tell authorities that no criminal activity had taken place that day. This was the basis for the witness tampering charge.
District Court Judge Michael Smith granted Walker’s request to go to immediate sentencing. Sunde told the court Walker had several serious charges on his criminal history. He was convicted of burglary in 1994 and went to state prison for manslaughter in 1995. He spent nearly two years in prison before being released in July 1997.
“There’s enough of a criminal history here to justify a statutory sentence,” Sunde said.
Defense attorney Robb Gage said his client was hoping to return to the home and “begin the healing process.” He said he had spoken with Walker about Nebraska’s child abuse laws and had learned that Walker had spent time in therapy sessions at the jail.
“The one thing Mr. Walker has told me repeatedly is his desire to get back to his family,” Gage said. “He does regret his misconduct.”
Both sides asked the court to sentence Walker to one year in state prison on the child abuse charge. Smith granted that request and also sentenced him to one year in prison on the witness tampering charge. The two sentences will run at the same time.
Walker has already spent 172 days in Cass County Jail. Smith said he will serve approximately ten more days in state prison. This is due to a Nebraska law that cuts prison sentences in half if people have exhibited good behavior while they have been incarcerated.
Walker will spend nine months on post-release supervision after he completes the prison sentence. He will follow requirements that are similar to a traditional term of probation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!