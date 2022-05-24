County man sentenced for local DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A rural Nehawka man whose car caught on fire in a ditch near his home will serve probation and jail time for driving while drunk.

Aaron M. Chappell, 48, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in March to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a report of a car on fire near a home on Nehawka Road on Oct. 21. The car was in the ditch and had become fully engulfed in flames. CCSO deputies and Nehawka fire personnel responded to the site at 9:54 p.m. and extinguished the fire.

Deputies went to the nearby house and spoke to Chappell there. He admitted he was the driver of the car and had been the sole occupant. He said he lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road just west of his house. Chappell told deputies he believed the fire began in the engine compartment and spread to the rear portion of the car.

The deputy detected the odor of alcohol on Chappell’s breath and noticed he was slurring his speech. Chappell told the deputy he had consumed two beers and one shot of alcohol at a nearby business before heading out to return home.

Chappell failed several field sobriety tests and was transported to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .192.

Chappell had two previous DUI convictions in Sarpy County. One conviction took place in 2009 and the other happened in 2013. Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Chappell had also been convicted of DUI in 2003, but that was beyond the 15-year “look-back window” that prosecutors can use to apply convictions to current cases.

Johnson told the court the state was recommending probation as part of a plea agreement. He asked the court to revoke Chappell’s driving privileges for two to 15 years and impose mandatory fines and jail time.

Defense attorney Angela Minahan asked the court to issue a probation term. She said her client had already completed a drug and alcohol evaluation and an intensive outpatient treatment program. She said Chappell had also voluntarily installed an ignition interlock device in his car and had refrained from driving for 45 days.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Chappell to spend 24 months on probation. He must pay all court costs and a mandatory $1,000 fine during the next two years. He must also attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, complete 40 hours of community service and wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device.

Chappell will have his driver’s license suspended for four years. He will be required to spend 30 days in Cass County Jail. Smith agreed to Chappell’s request to serve his time on weekends.

