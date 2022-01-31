County man sentenced for sexual assault charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend two years on a specialized form of probation for sexually touching a young teenage girl.

Jeremiah E. Dasovic, 36, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in November to a Class I misdemeanor charge of sexual assault without consent-third degree.

The state had originally charged him with a Class IB felony of sexual assault of a child-first degree, but prosecutors agreed to reduce that in exchange for his plea.

Both sides said Monday morning that Dasovic had entered an Alford plea last fall. An Alford plea is a guilty or no contest plea in which a defendant maintains his or her innocence, but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely have resulted in a guilty verdict if the case had gone to trial.

Dasovic lived in Plattsmouth when the offenses occurred in 2019. An alleyway separated his home from the residence of the teenage victim. She was younger than 16 at the time of all three incidents.

The first incident took place on June 8, 2019. Family friends had invited Dasovic to a party in Plattsmouth on that day.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Dasovic pinched the arms and thighs of the teenage victim before they began to wrestle in the yard. The girl testified that she and Dasovic then moved to a swing and placed a blanket over their laps. She testified he inappropriately touched her.

A second incident took place on July 4, 2019, at a location in Plattsmouth. Fedde said Dasovic unbuttoned the teenager’s shorts and began sexually touching her. They then kissed while the touching was taking place.

A third incident happened after July 4 at a party in Beaver Lake. A witness testified that they saw Dasovic rubbing the thighs of the girl.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned about the incidents and met with Dasovic at his Plattsmouth home. He told them he and his neighbors were no longer friends and that his family was moving from Plattsmouth to Murray.

Fedde told the court Monday he had spoken to the victim numerous times about the case. He said she took the situation seriously and authorized the plea deal. She told Fedde she was concerned about testifying at a trial due to the emotional toll the experience would have on her.

“This is not something the victim took lightly,” Fedde said. “The victim felt a trial would not be good for her mental health.”

Defense attorney Angela Minahan said many people had written reference letters in support of Dasovic prior to the sentencing hearing. She said he had no prior criminal history and said his family had supported him throughout the entire judicial process.

“He’s a law-abiding citizen who contributes to his community,” Minahan said.

Fedde asked the court to issue the maximum probation sentence of two years. Minahan asked for a probation sentence of less than two years.

Judge Michael Smith said he understood why the plea bargain made sense for both Dasovic and the victim. He said he also understood why both sides recommended a probation sentence even though there could have been prison time.

“It’s a troublesome case,” Smith said. “The allegations here, if proven true, are disturbing.”

Smith ordered Dasovic to serve 24 months on probation. He must abstain from alcohol, submit to random tests and searches and pay all court costs and probation fees.

Smith said Dasovic could not have social contact with any children unless he was being supervised. He will not be allowed to loiter around schools, swimming pools or other locations where children may be present. Smith also said he could not use any electronic devices with internet access without prior approval.

