PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will serve time in Cass County Jail and complete probation terms after physically harming a child in 2018.
Avery L. Hopkins, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on two Class I misdemeanor charges. He pled guilty to negligent child abuse and third-degree assault during a November court hearing.
Hopkins is a Louisville native. He had been living at a Plattsmouth residence with his wife and child when the incident occurred on May 7, 2018.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Hopkins’ wife called authorities to report a domestic incident. She said Hopkins became angry with his child after the child spilled water in the house.
Hopkins’ wife said he took the child upstairs to a bedroom and began using a curtain rod to spank the child in the rear. He also began striking the child in the face. The assault caused bruises to appear on the child’s face the next day.
Hopkins’ wife told authorities she had tried to go upstairs to confront Hopkins when she heard the child screaming. Sunde said she reported that Hopkins told her she would be assaulted too if she tried to stop him from striking the child.
Hopkins was arrested in Texas on June 30 and spent 11 days in jail there. He was transported back to Nebraska and was lodged in Cass County Jail. He has spent the past 166 days in the facility.
Sunde told the court he had spoken with the woman about the charges and sentencing options. He said she wanted a resolution that would involve both jail time and treatment.
“This agreement was reached with the blessing of his estranged wife,” Sunde said. “She saw this as an opportunity for Mr. Hopkins to get the help he needs, but also to be punished for what he did to this child.”
Sunde said Hopkins had been charged with several law violations in previous years. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor count of flight to avoid arrest and a speeding infraction in 2017. He led deputies on a high-speed chase that started on Highway 1 near 346th St. and ended at Church Road.
Sunde said authorities had charged Hopkins with assault in both 2012 and 2014. The 2014 case was later dismissed in Douglas County.
Defense attorney Julie Bear said Hopkins had not received a good example of disciplinary action while growing up. She said he had been spanked with a belt as a child. Bear said Hopkins had spent more than five months in jail and would benefit from many probation treatment programs.
“He’s had a significant amount of time to contemplate his actions,” Bear said. “I think probation will be good for him in many respects.”
Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow the recommendations of the plea agreement. He ordered Hopkins to serve a term of one year in Cass County Jail. He will receive credit for the 177 days he has already served in both Texas and Nebraska.
Hopkins will spend 18 months on probation after completing his jail sentence. He will be required to enroll in a batterer’s intervention program and obtain an evaluation within 30 days. He must abstain from alcohol and drugs, submit to random tests and searches upon request and pay all court costs.