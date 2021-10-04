County man sentenced for terroristic threats

“Did he learn his lesson from that? It doesn’t appear so,” Sunde said.

Sunde asked the court to sentence Sorensen to state prison for a term of two to three years. He felt a statutory sentence was necessary.

“I am troubled by the recommendation of probation in this case,” Sunde said. “I don’t think the history and facts merit that at all.”

Defense attorney Robert Creager responded with a detailed argument about his client’s accomplishments. He said several people had written letters of recommendation in favor of Sorensen’s character.

“Mr. Sunde sees Mr. Sorensen from the point of view of a prosecutor,” Creager said. “Other people see something different.”

Creager said Sorensen had completed substance abuse treatment and had taken steps to identify and control anger management issues. He also said Sorensen had a good job and had been a “faithful employee” to his boss and co-workers. He asked the court to issue a probation sentence.

“I think he gets it,” Creager said. “There is more to gain by putting him under supervision to see if he can prove himself. I believe he can do that. The right thing to do is to give him a chance.”