County man sentenced for terroristic threats

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend 30 days in jail and serve three years of probation for threatening two people earlier this year.
Weeping Water resident Jeffrey M. Sorensen, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. A jury found him guilty of a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats during a trial in August.
Sorensen was arrested Feb. 17 after he went to a home on Sandhill Road and allegedly made threats on the lives of two people. Both area residents said they were worried for their safety because of his words and actions.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde presented a detailed argument about Sorensen’s criminal history to the court. He felt Sorensen had not learned lessons after committing multiple offenses during the previous 15 years.
Sorensen was charged with domestic assault against the same person in 2006 and 2007, and he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in July 2008. He spent 30 days in jail after breaking into a house and confronting a person in May 2009, and he assaulted a pregnant woman during an argument in January 2016.
Sunde said Sorensen destroyed crops while driving drunk through a cornfield in 2018. Neighbors witnessed the incident and helped authorities locate him in the field.
“Did he learn his lesson from that? It doesn’t appear so,” Sunde said.
Sunde asked the court to sentence Sorensen to state prison for a term of two to three years. He felt a statutory sentence was necessary.
“I am troubled by the recommendation of probation in this case,” Sunde said. “I don’t think the history and facts merit that at all.”
Defense attorney Robert Creager responded with a detailed argument about his client’s accomplishments. He said several people had written letters of recommendation in favor of Sorensen’s character.
“Mr. Sunde sees Mr. Sorensen from the point of view of a prosecutor,” Creager said. “Other people see something different.”
Creager said Sorensen had completed substance abuse treatment and had taken steps to identify and control anger management issues. He also said Sorensen had a good job and had been a “faithful employee” to his boss and co-workers. He asked the court to issue a probation sentence.
“I think he gets it,” Creager said. “There is more to gain by putting him under supervision to see if he can prove himself. I believe he can do that. The right thing to do is to give him a chance.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Sorensen to spend 36 months on probation. Sorensen will be prohibited from consuming alcohol and must maintain employment, submit to random alcohol testing and pay all court costs. He will also be required to complete a Making Appropriate Decisions class and will not be able to make contact with either of the victims.