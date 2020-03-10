County man sentenced in assault, theft cases

PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man will serve time in state prison for stealing items and assaulting a local resident last September.
Noah A. Dewane, 21, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in January to Class IIA felony charges of second-degree assault and theft by taking-$5,000 or more.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a Class IIA felony charge of burglary and a Class II felony charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony as part of the plea bargain. They also agreed to dismiss a third case that included a Class IV felony charge of theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000.
Dewane committed the theft offense on Sept. 10. He broke into a site owned by a Weeping Water collector and stole multiple items from the location. One of the items was a mink coat valued at $7,500 that had previously been worn by a movie star.
Authorities learned about the theft several days later. Another person used money that had been taken from the collector’s property at a Weeping Water convenience store. The convenience store employee became suspicious and contacted authorities. They spoke with the person and learned Dewane had stolen the valuable items.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court many of the stolen items had been recovered, but there were other objects that had not been found and were unlikely to be returned. He asked the court to order Dewane to pay $2,700 in restitution to the victim.
Dewane committed the assault offense on Sept. 21. He became angry with a male victim who was inside a home on Elm Street in Weeping Water. He was verbally aggressive with the man and then kicked down a bedroom door.
You have free articles remaining.
Dewane picked up a BB gun and used it to strike the back of the victim’s head several times. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and saw marks on the victim’s head from the assault. The victim’s shirt and face were also covered in blood.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter appeared before the court on the assault case. She said Dewane had amassed three pages of criminal conduct in the past five years. The list included five shoplifting charges, several minor in possession of alcohol convictions and charges of assault and obstructing peace officers.
“These latest crimes just show a progression in his criminal behavior,” Sutter said.
Sutter asked the court to sentence Dewane to a term of four to six years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. She said he had committed a serious assault and had not been truthful with authorities during an interview.
“The defendant is trying to minimize his actions,” Sutter said. “His version doesn’t coincide with the facts in the case.”
Fedde spoke for the state on the theft charge. He said Dewane was not a suitable candidate for probation and had taken part in a felony-level theft. He asked the court to sentence Dewane to a term of 18 months to three years in state prison.
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Dewane had acknowledged his conduct was wrong in both cases. She said her client had spent 171 days in custody in Cass County Jail. She asked the court to either issue a lengthy probation sentence or a lighter jail term.
Judge Michael Smith said imprisonment was necessary for the protection of the public. He ordered Dewane to serve a term of four to six years in state prison on the assault charge and two to four years on the theft charge. Dewane will serve both sentences at the same time.
Smith also ordered Dewane to pay $2,700 in restitution to the victim. He must also pay all court costs once he completes his prison term.