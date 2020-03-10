County man sentenced in assault, theft cases

Dewane committed the assault offense on Sept. 21. He became angry with a male victim who was inside a home on Elm Street in Weeping Water. He was verbally aggressive with the man and then kicked down a bedroom door.

Dewane picked up a BB gun and used it to strike the back of the victim’s head several times. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and saw marks on the victim’s head from the assault. The victim’s shirt and face were also covered in blood.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter appeared before the court on the assault case. She said Dewane had amassed three pages of criminal conduct in the past five years. The list included five shoplifting charges, several minor in possession of alcohol convictions and charges of assault and obstructing peace officers.

“These latest crimes just show a progression in his criminal behavior,” Sutter said.

Sutter asked the court to sentence Dewane to a term of four to six years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. She said he had committed a serious assault and had not been truthful with authorities during an interview.

“The defendant is trying to minimize his actions,” Sutter said. “His version doesn’t coincide with the facts in the case.”