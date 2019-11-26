PLATTSMOUTH – It may be hard to tell if every motorist is ready for winter driving, but the answer appears easy for the Cass County Roads Department.
“We’re ready,” said Lenny Thorne without hesitation. “The salt is in, everything is full.”
The county has two buildings, one in Mynard, the other in Weeping Water, that hold 2,000 tons of salt each, according to Thorne, the county’s highway superintendent.
There are also six dump trucks with sanders, two pickup trucks with sanders and 12 motor graders.
His crews will work anytime of the day, even holidays, to clear roads if the need arises, Thorne said.
“We’re available 24/7,” he said.