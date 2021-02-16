County receives encouraging news on virus risk

PAPILLION – As more and more people in this area receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the risk of catching this virus seems to be dropping.

According to the latest information from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, its risk dial has lowered to where it’s almost now in the Moderate risk level.

It had been situated in the High risk level for weeks.

Meanwhile, as of this past Monday, there have been 12,154 tests taken in Cass County since the pandemic began with 92 active cases at the present moment. There have been 14 deaths tied to the virus.

In Sarpy County, there have been 95,749 tests taken with 578 active cases. There have been 98 virus-related deaths there.

This week, the department has been scheduling vaccination appointments for people age 70 and older, and expects to start making appointments next week for those 65 and older.

“People under 65 with underlying health conditions will be next after the 65-plus age group is complete,” the department said on its webpage. “If you are 18 to 65 with an underlying health condition, please pre-register for eligibility notification at vaccinate.ne.gov.”

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert added, “I would encourage residents who have not yet registered to do so. Your time will come.”

