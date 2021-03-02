 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County records another death tied to virus
View Comments

County records another death tied to virus

{{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – Another death tied to COVID-19 has been reported in Cass County.

That brings the number to 15, according to figures released Monday from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The figures also show that there are currently 79 active COVID cases. Since the pandemic began, 12,475 tests have been taken with 2,299 coming back positive.

The county remains at the dividing line between moderate and high on the department risk dial on catching the virus.

As of last Sunday, there have been 34,962 total vaccinations administered in the two-county area, the department said. Of these, 12,272 people have received both the first and second vaccination doses. This represents 7.96 percent of the two-county population, age 16 and over, that has completed the vaccination.

Almost all first responders and law enforcement officials in Cass County have been vaccinated, it was announced at Tuesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cougars claim state championship
News

Cougars claim state championship

  • Updated

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga athletes continued their dancing dynasty this past weekend by producing a dynamic result in the biggest contest of the year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News