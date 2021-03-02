County records another death tied to virus

PAPILLION – Another death tied to COVID-19 has been reported in Cass County.

That brings the number to 15, according to figures released Monday from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The figures also show that there are currently 79 active COVID cases. Since the pandemic began, 12,475 tests have been taken with 2,299 coming back positive.

The county remains at the dividing line between moderate and high on the department risk dial on catching the virus.

As of last Sunday, there have been 34,962 total vaccinations administered in the two-county area, the department said. Of these, 12,272 people have received both the first and second vaccination doses. This represents 7.96 percent of the two-county population, age 16 and over, that has completed the vaccination.

Almost all first responders and law enforcement officials in Cass County have been vaccinated, it was announced at Tuesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting.

