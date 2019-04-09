PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Zoning Office has provided the following press release concerning permit requirements for repairs on flood-damaged properties:
As property owners in Cass County contemplate clean up and repairs following recent flooding, the Cass County Zoning Office is reminding residents to obtain local permits before repairing or rebuilding flood-damaged structures.
The permits are required as part of local government participation in the National Flood Insurance Program, providing eligibility for flood insurance, flood disaster assistance, state and federal grants and loans, and buyout funds for flood-prone property.
Local floodplain management ordinances require that permits be obtained for any construction or development activity in a floodplain area, including the repair or reconstruction of structures damaged by a disaster.
Special conditions apply to substantially damaged buildings – those in which the total cost of repairs is 50 percent or more of the structure’s pre-disaster market value.
If a building is found to be substantially damaged, regulations require that repairs not begin until compliance with the local floodplain ordinance is demonstrated. In some cases, that may require repairs that include elevating or flood proofing the structure to reduce the potential for future flood damage.
The cost to repair must be calculated for full repair to “pre-damaged” condition, even if the owner elects to do less. The total cost to repair includes structural and finish materials as well as labor.
If labor and materials have been donated, they must still be assigned a value. If local building codes require the structure to be repaired according to certain standards, these additional costs must be included in the full repair cost for the structure.
State and federal assistance may be available to property owners to reduce the chances of future flood damage. Mitigation assistance may cover costs of relocation, or for elevating or purchasing flood-damaged structures.
If damage is caused by a flood, flood insurance may also provide up to $30,000 to protect a structure from future flooding through a claims process known as ICC (Increased Cost of Compliance). The property owner must have had flood insurance for ICC to become available.
Property owners and residents with flood-damaged buildings should contact the Cass County Zoning Office at 402-296-9359 for more information on repair and reconstruction permits.