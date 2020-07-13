County resident admits driving drunk on bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A South Bend woman admitted Monday morning that she had been involved in a drunk-driving incident on the Platte River Bridge near Louisville.

Alicia Fenner, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. She pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense-.15+.

The state had originally charged her with a Class IIA felony of DUI-fourth offense-.15+. Prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge in exchange for her guilty plea. The state and defense will both recommend that Fenner’s driver’s license will be revoked for 15 years. There were no other terms of the plea agreement.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a witness contacted emergency dispatchers about Fenner after they saw her in her car at 5:48 p.m. March 14. The witness said Fenner had struck a pole in the parking lot of the Runza restaurant in Springfield with her 2019 Audi sport-utility vehicle. The car then left the parking lot and went southbound on Highway 50 towards Louisville.