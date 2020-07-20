County resident admits owning illegal drug

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man admitted Monday morning that he had been carrying an illegal drug when he was pulled over in his truck last winter.
Weeping Water resident Kennis Cooper, 50, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Prosecutors reduced their original felony-level charge in exchange for the plea.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Cooper in his truck at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24. The truck was moving at a very low rate of speed on Highway 1 near 66th St. The vehicle then stopped in the road near a construction site.
The deputy became suspicious about the behavior and began to approach the vehicle in his patrol car. Cooper was behind the wheel of the truck and began to drive away after the deputy approached him. The deputy pulled over Cooper and began interviewing him. Cooper said he had been looking at trees that he noticed had been torn down near the highway.
Palm said the deputy discovered Cooper had been driving on a suspended license. The deputy arrested Cooper and asked him if there was anything in his pockets.
Cooper told the deputy there was an eyeglasses case in the front righthand pocket of his pants. The deputy removed the eyeglasses case and found a small plastic baggie inside it. The baggie contained .17 grams of a substance that was later identified as methamphetamine.
The court issued an arrest warrant last week after Cooper failed to appear for a court hearing on July 13. He turned himself in on July 15 and has been in Cass County Jail since then.
Judge Michael Smith reinstated Cooper’s bond at the end of Monday’s hearing. He also set a sentencing date of Oct. 19.
