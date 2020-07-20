County resident admits owning illegal drug

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man admitted Monday morning that he had been carrying an illegal drug when he was pulled over in his truck last winter.

Weeping Water resident Kennis Cooper, 50, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Prosecutors reduced their original felony-level charge in exchange for the plea.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Cooper in his truck at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24. The truck was moving at a very low rate of speed on Highway 1 near 66th St. The vehicle then stopped in the road near a construction site.

The deputy became suspicious about the behavior and began to approach the vehicle in his patrol car. Cooper was behind the wheel of the truck and began to drive away after the deputy approached him. The deputy pulled over Cooper and began interviewing him. Cooper said he had been looking at trees that he noticed had been torn down near the highway.

Palm said the deputy discovered Cooper had been driving on a suspended license. The deputy arrested Cooper and asked him if there was anything in his pockets.