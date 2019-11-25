PLATTSMOUTH – A Murray man who stole items from a Plattsmouth victim last year learned Monday morning that he would pay fines on both charges.
Jayd B. Speck, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea and sentencing hearings. He pled guilty to identical Class II misdemeanor charges of theft-unlawful taking-$0 to $500.
Speck paid $1,787.04 in restitution prior to the plea hearing. The state and defense agreed to recommend $500 fines on both charges.
Speck had originally been charged with one Class IIA felony count of burglary and one Class IV felony count of possession of controlled substance. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court the plea agreement came about because Speck had made substantial changes to his lifestyle in the past 18 months.
“This was done at the request of the victim and in recognition of the defendant being able to get his life squared away since these crimes occurred,” Sunde said.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunde said Speck committed thefts at the same location in Plattsmouth in May 2018. He entered the property on May 19 and stole $100 in cash, a Stihl leaf blower and a Stihl chainsaw. Police officers later found the lawn tools at Speck’s residence.
Speck returned to the house on May 21 and stole $700 in cash. He also took credit and debit cards from the property. He later used the credit card to make purchases at a Wal-Mart in Council Bluffs. Authorities found evidence he had used the credit card when they visited his residence.
The court granted Speck’s request to go to immediate sentencing. Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to follow the recommendations of monetary fines. She said Speck had fully paid his restitution and was a valued employee at his workplace.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Speck to pay $500 on each count. Speck will also be required to pay all additional court costs.