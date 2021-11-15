County resident enters pleas to firearms charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A Union man who had multiple firearms and a commercial-grade detonation cord in his home pled guilty to two felony charges on Monday morning.

William L. Bescheinen, 41, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class II felony charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of unlawful possession of explosive materials.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss multiple other firearms and drug charges in exchange for the pleas. They also agreed to recommend probation if Bescheinen did not commit any new violations prior to his sentencing hearing.

Bescheinen agreed to forfeit any claim of ownership to the firearms that authorities seized during a search warrant they conducted last winter. He also said he would abide by terms of his pre-trial release program.

Authorities gathered evidence about Bescheinen’s activities before executing the search warrant at his Union address on Dec. 22, 2020. Bescheinen had been convicted of a felony in 2004 and was prohibited from owning any firearms or explosive materials.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers and bomb squad experts searched the home. They found seven firearms in a safe in the northwest bedroom of the residence. They also located a commercial-grade detonation cord in a bedroom and different types of ammunition throughout the house.

One of the investigators test-fired a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun outside the building to see if it was an operable firearm. The test revealed the shotgun was in working order.

Bescheinen is free on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent. He will take part in a sentencing hearing on Jan. 31.

