PLATTSMOUTH – A woman who was using drugs while operating a daycare in Eagle was sentenced to a jail term Monday morning.
Eagle resident Sherral L. Storant, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty in March to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for Storant’s residence and visited the property in April 2017. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered an unfolded dollar bill with a white substance inside her minivan. The deputy also found other items with white substances on them. The state crime lab later confirmed the substances contained methamphetamine.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Storant had been using methamphetamine, alcohol and marijuana when she was operating her daycare. He said family members had testified that the drug use had been taking place.
Storant began serving a term of 36 months of probation in May 2018. She was ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs, obey all laws and begin a treatment program. She was also supposed to attend all scheduled meetings with probation officials.
Sunde said the state made a motion to revoke probation because Storant had not complied with many of those terms. He said she had missed multiple meetings and drug tests over the past seven months. She had also violated the law several times in the spring and summer.
Lincoln police arrested her May 22 for driving under revocation and Cass County officials arrested her for the same charge July 4. Storant was also arrested June 6 for driving under the influence of alcohol. She had a blood-alcohol content level of .115 when local authorities pulled her over.
Storant was sentenced last week in Cass County Court to 90 days in Cass County Jail for the DUI offense. Sunde said he felt a jail sentence was also appropriate in the current district court case.
“I want to say there are people we can work with and help through probation, but that is made more difficult by probationers like Ms. Storant who use up our resources,” Sunde said. “There is no reason for us to waste any more of our resources with a probation term for her.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to keep her client on probation. She said Storant was “consumed with guilt” over her actions and had been unable to mentally recover.
Judge Michael Smith said he felt Storant could not be effectively supervised on probation any longer. He said the most recent law violations and her failure to comply with probation terms meant a jail sentence was necessary.
Smith ordered Storant to serve 180 days in Cass County Jail. She will serve the district court sentence at the same time as her county court sentence. Storant will spend 12 months on post-release supervision after she completes her jail time.