County resident receives probation for DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A South Bend woman who was involved in a drunk-driving incident near Louisville this past spring will spend the next four years on probation.
Alicia Fenner, 30, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Tuesday morning. She pled guilty in July to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense-.15+. The state had originally charged her with a Class IIA felony of DUI-fourth offense-.15+.
A witness contacted emergency dispatchers at 5:48 p.m. March 14 after they saw Fenner strike a light pole with her car in the parking lot of the Runza restaurant in Springfield. Fenner then drove her 2019 Audi sport-utility vehicle away from the parking lot. She turned onto Highway 50 and headed south towards Louisville.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper encountered Fenner’s car as it was crossing the Platte River Bridge into Cass County. The trooper had to take evasive actions after Fenner’s vehicle swerved into the other lane of the highway. The trooper then watched her drive on the shoulder of the highway before he pulled her over in Louisville.
The trooper reported that Fenner began crying and displayed slurred speech and other signs of alcohol use. He only conducted two field sobriety tests because she was not stable on her feet and had trouble walking to the patrol car. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .275.
Sarpy County Jail staff administered a chemical breath test after she arrived at the facility. The chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .242. The legal limit is .08. The trooper transported Fenner to Cass County Jail after she took the chemical breath test.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Fenner had received a minor in possession of alcohol charge in Iowa in 2008 and had been convicted of three previous DUI offenses. The first two convictions took place in Douglas County in 2009. Fenner had a blood-alcohol content level of .145 in one of the offenses.
Her third DUI conviction took place in Plymouth County, Iowa, in March 2012. Palm said she also had a high BAC level in the 2012 incident.
“It’s definitely concerning to the state,” Palm said. “This is the fourth time that she has been in front of a judge to be sentenced on a case for DUI. It’s evident to the state that with four DUIs since 2009 the defendant has a significant problem with alcohol and would benefit from treatment.”
Palm asked the court to sentence Fenner to one year in state prison. He felt her previous DUI history and the facts of the current case warranted that type of consequence.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to sentence Fenner to probation with a mandatory jail sentence on weekends. She said Fenner had remained sober since the incident and had voluntarily attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel. Fenner has also stopped driving and is planning to begin an intensive outpatient treatment program.
“She’s done a stellar job on pre-trial release,” Bear said. “She has not used alcohol in six months and she’s gone to all of her testing appointments. I think that’s significant.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Fenner to serve 48 months on probation. She must pay court costs, probation fees and a mandatory $1,000 fine and must abstain from alcohol. She will be required to attend a cognitive behavior therapy program and must complete intensive outpatient treatment.
Fenner will have her driver’s license revoked for 15 years. She will be allowed to obtain an ignition interlock device permit after 45 days.
Smith also ordered Fenner to serve 60 days in Cass County Jail. Palm asked the court to have Fenner serve the 60 days on a consecutive basis because of COVID-19 concerns. Bear said her client would likely lose her job if she was required to fulfill a straight sentence.
Smith said it was important for Fenner to maintain employment while she undergoes intensive outpatient treatment. He ordered her to serve 16 straight periods of Sunday-Monday-Tuesday in Cass County Jail. Fenner will begin her first jail sentence on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!