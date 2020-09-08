County resident receives probation for DUI offense

Sarpy County Jail staff administered a chemical breath test after she arrived at the facility. The chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .242. The legal limit is .08. The trooper transported Fenner to Cass County Jail after she took the chemical breath test.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Fenner had received a minor in possession of alcohol charge in Iowa in 2008 and had been convicted of three previous DUI offenses. The first two convictions took place in Douglas County in 2009. Fenner had a blood-alcohol content level of .145 in one of the offenses.

Her third DUI conviction took place in Plymouth County, Iowa, in March 2012. Palm said she also had a high BAC level in the 2012 incident.

“It’s definitely concerning to the state,” Palm said. “This is the fourth time that she has been in front of a judge to be sentenced on a case for DUI. It’s evident to the state that with four DUIs since 2009 the defendant has a significant problem with alcohol and would benefit from treatment.”

Palm asked the court to sentence Fenner to one year in state prison. He felt her previous DUI history and the facts of the current case warranted that type of consequence.