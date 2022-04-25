County resident sent to prison for DUI chase

PLATTSMOUTH – A Murray resident will spend time in state prison after he led authorities on a high-speed chase while driving drunk.

Dean A. Cummings, 51, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in February to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense. He also entered pleas to a Class IIIA felony charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test-third offense and a Class I misdemeanor of fleeing to avoid arrest.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Cummings had committed multiple alcohol-related driving violations since his first DUI case in 1992. Courts in both Iowa and Nebraska also cited him for drunk-driving violations in 1993, 2001 and 2010. A judge in Kearney County sentenced him to probation in 2019 for refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Cass County prosecutors charged Cummings with a third-offense DUI in the current case because of a state statute known as the look-back window. State law prohibits prosecutors from using any DUI cases more than 15 years old for enhancement purposes.

“Although the case here today is listed as a third offense due to the look-back window, it’s in actuality the fifth time he’s been in front of a court for either DUI or refusal,” Palm said.

Multiple drivers contacted emergency dispatchers shortly after 9 a.m. on April 24, 2021, after they saw Cummings driving erratically on U.S. Highway 34. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him driving a blue BMW on the shoulder of the highway.

The deputy got out of her vehicle after Cummings turned north and stopped his car on 226th St. As she began to walk toward the car to speak with him, he accelerated and drove back to Highway 34.

The deputy initiated a high-speed pursuit that went eastbound on Highway 34. The deputy reported she was traveling 80 miles per hour and the BMW was pulling away. Cummings passed several cars in a no-passing zone before striking the rear of a 2017 Lincoln MRX Reserve. The collision caused the Lincoln MRX to enter a ditch and strike a fence off the road. The BMW stopped in the south ditch just west of 250th St.

Palm said the collision caused $17,000 in damage to the Lincoln MRX. Fire and rescue crews from Eagle tended to both people in the car, but Palm said neither person required hospitalization due to the incident.

Fire and rescue personnel treated and released Cummings at the scene. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .160. Cummings refused to take a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail as required by law. He spent 11 days in jail before posting a bond of $250,000, 10 percent.

Palm asked the court to sentence Cummings to prison on all three charges. He asked for a term of three years on each of the felony counts and one year on the flight to avoid arrest charge. He felt Cummings would put many people in danger if he remained free on probation.

“The defendant is an extreme risk to society, especially anybody in the motoring public,” Palm said. “Before now, one could say he was a theoretical risk to the public. He’s not a theoretical risk anymore. He actively struck another vehicle in this case.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to either give Cummings probation or a smaller jail sentence. She said he spent multiple months in alcohol treatment centers both in Nebraska and Arizona after the incident. He is currently attending three to five Alcoholics Anonymous sessions each week.

“I’d ask the court to give him an opportunity to really achieve long-term sobriety,” Bear said.

Judge Michael Smith said he had reviewed the case and felt a statutory sentence was warranted. He ordered Cummings to serve two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on each of the felony counts and six months on the misdemeanor charge. Cummings will serve all three charges at the same time.

Smith ordered Cummings to spend 18 months on post-release supervision after he completes his prison sentence. He will also have his driver’s license revoked for the next 15 years. He will be eligible to apply for an ignition interlock permit for his vehicle.

