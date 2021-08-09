County resident sent to prison for shooting at deputies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man who fired gunshots at multiple sheriff’s deputies in January 2020 will spend more than a decade in state prison for the crimes.
Paul B. Warner, 39, took part in court proceedings for more than one hour during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Defense attorney James Martin Davis represented him during the Monday morning hearings, which included direct and cross-examination questions from both Davis and Cass County Attorney Colin Palm.
Warner was arrested Jan. 22, 2020, after several incidents at his house northeast of Cedar Creek. A friend was with him in his garage when Warner pulled out a knife and poked it at him.
He then found a rifle and grabbed a female victim by the throat and pushed her to the ground. He released the female and then grabbed a minor child by the throat. He squeezed hard enough to make it difficult for the child to breath.
The woman tried to help Warner after he began cutting himself with the knife, but Warner grabbed a pair of animal antlers and began attacking her with them. He threatened to kill her before getting into his pickup truck. He drove the vehicle through a closed garage door and left the property.
Warner returned to the house before taking off his clothes and running into nearby woods. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies found his abandoned truck in a ditch near the house when they responded to the scene at 10:25 p.m.
Four deputies were talking to the female victim when they realized Warner had returned home and had entered the house through a back door with a handgun. Deputies and several victims took cover behind patrol cars. Warner fired two rounds of ammunition at the officers. The gunshots did not wound any deputies but they did strike several patrol cars.
Deputies returned fire in self-defense and wounded Warner by the front door. They provided medical assistance to him after the incident. Rescue crews transported him to an Omaha hospital for his injuries.
Warner spent more than one month in the hospital before he was transported to Cass County Jail in late February 2020. He has spent 549 days in custody.
Warner pled no contest to six charges in March 2021 as part of a plea agreement. The state and Warner’s previous defense attorney reached a negotiated plea deal. The agreement called for Warner to serve a cumulative sentence of 18-32 years in state prison.
Davis asked the court Monday to withdraw his client’s pleas of no contest. He said Warner was not responsible for the crimes by reason of insanity. He said Warner had not been aware of the insanity option when he consented to the plea agreement.
“My client had a bona fide defense of not responsible by reason of insanity, and he gave it up,” Davis said.
Davis spent time asking his client questions to lay the foundation for his argument. He then asked Warner about his mental capacity throughout the day of the shooting.
“I believe I was insane at the time of the incident,” Warner said.
Palm relied on several exhibits to present a different picture. He said several witnesses would have testified that Warner had been using marijuana and alcohol on the Jan. 22 date. He also presented multiple text messages Warner had sent to other people in the weeks after the incident. Warner said in one text that he “had got way too drunk” and admitted drinking in a message to another person.
Palm said Warner had also been given time to review the plea agreement and all other defense options with his former counsel. He felt Warner chose the plea deal because it made sense from a defense-risk standpoint. If Warner would have gone to trial on all 29 original charges, he could have been found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 57 years in prison.
“One of the things that came up while we were working on plea negotiations was the issue of insanity, and the defendant made a strategic decision to waive that,” Palm said. “The defendant said he had an adequate chance to look at the insanity option, and he chose to enter the plea agreement.”
Judge Michael Smith denied Warner’s request to withdraw his no contest pleas. Both sides then went to a sentencing hearing.
Palm said the recommended sentence of 18-32 years was appropriate for the type of crimes Warner had committed. Palm said he had consulted with all four deputies during plea negotiations. He said all four agreed with the prison sentence outlined in the final deal.
Davis told the court Warner had already paid a steep price for his actions. He said Warner was now confined to a wheelchair and had multiple surgeries due to gunshot wounds.
“The one victim that’s been affected the most is my client,” Davis said.
Smith sentenced Warner to a term of five to six years in state prison for a Class IC felony of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He issued identical sentences of five to ten years for two Class II felony charges of attempted first-degree assault on an officer. He issued sentences of one to two years for a Class IIA felony of second-degree assault and Class IIIA felonies of terroristic threats and child abuse.
Warner will have to serve a mandatory five years on the Class IC charge. If he would receive “good time” credit, Warner would have to spend a minimum of 11 1/2 years in prison. He must also pay all of the court costs associated with the case.