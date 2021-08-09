County resident sent to prison for shooting at deputies

Davis spent time asking his client questions to lay the foundation for his argument. He then asked Warner about his mental capacity throughout the day of the shooting.

“I believe I was insane at the time of the incident,” Warner said.

Palm relied on several exhibits to present a different picture. He said several witnesses would have testified that Warner had been using marijuana and alcohol on the Jan. 22 date. He also presented multiple text messages Warner had sent to other people in the weeks after the incident. Warner said in one text that he “had got way too drunk” and admitted drinking in a message to another person.

Palm said Warner had also been given time to review the plea agreement and all other defense options with his former counsel. He felt Warner chose the plea deal because it made sense from a defense-risk standpoint. If Warner would have gone to trial on all 29 original charges, he could have been found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 57 years in prison.

“One of the things that came up while we were working on plea negotiations was the issue of insanity, and the defendant made a strategic decision to waive that,” Palm said. “The defendant said he had an adequate chance to look at the insanity option, and he chose to enter the plea agreement.”