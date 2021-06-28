County residents dedicate Weeping Water gazebo

WEEPING WATER – Community pride bubbled to the surface in Weeping Water on Saturday morning in both literal and figurative ways.
Several dozen people gathered at the city gazebo for a dedication ceremony of the renovated community meeting space. Volunteers and local residents celebrated a project that included improvements to the historic gazebo, new landscaping features and the addition of a large rock with bubbling water.
Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) representative Mike Kindle led an event that featured several prominent speakers. Weeping Water Mayor Mike Barrett, Cass County Commissioner Dan Henry and Nebraska State Senator Robert Clements shared their thoughts on the gazebo dedication during the ceremony.
Kindle said RAWW members were pleased with the progress they had made on the site over the past year. He said volunteers spent more than 300 combined hours to spruce up one of the most visible sites along Eldora Avenue.
“We developed this to show pride, history and emphasis on belonging in Weeping Water,” Kindle said. “We think we’ve accomplished all of those goals.”
Efforts to revitalize the area began in 2019 after residents took part in a series of town meetings. Elizabeth Chase, executive director of the Nebraska Main Street Network, led the community events and helped citizens create a list of goals for Weeping Water.
Those meetings set the stage for the creation of RAWW and the beginning of the gazebo park renovations. Kindle and Barrett said that was one of the first areas of emphasis because of the important location in the center of town.
“You’ve probably noticed a lot of activity and improvements in our city,” Kindle said. “This was one of the key places for us to work on. When we looked at the gazebo area we felt it had a lot of potential to become a significant spot in the community.”
“The gazebo has been here for a while, but it hasn’t been used very much,” Barrett said. “I hope that will change with what has been done here. Hopefully this will be an area where we’ll have a town square and people will use it for meetings and events.”
RAWW volunteers began planning for the revitalization effort last year. They joined Weeping Water Garden Club members in October for a day of cleanup and planting. They installed tulips and daffodils near the gazebo and began arranging the surface of a small reservoir. They then purchased a large rock in late October to become one of the major features of the park.
A device inside the rock pumps water from the underground reservoir to a spot at the top. The water bubbles out on the surface with a sound that emphasizes rushing or “weeping” water. It then spills to small rocks on the ground, where it seeps back to the reservoir. The recycled water can then be accessed again for a continuous flow over the main rock.
“The water feature is something that symbolizes our namesake,” Kindle said. “It’s definitely a major focal point.”
RAWW members renovated portions of the gazebo over the past few months as well. They added more electrical outlets at the space, which will allow city groups to hold small concerts, plays or speaking events. They strengthened the roof and carved several W’s near the top to emphasize the abbreviation of Weeping Water.
Volunteers also designed and purchased a large banner that features many scenes of Weeping Water. They created the mural to highlight the town’s history and promote knowledge about the community. It is hanging on a brick wall next to the gazebo.
Henry and Clements told the audience they were impressed with the positive spirit in the community. They said the gazebo park project was a good example of what is possible for Weeping Water in the coming years.
“It’s great to see people stay active and take pride in their town,” Clements said. “They came and had an idea for this gazebo, and they got the energy going for it. You have a number of good things in Weeping Water that are attracting people here, and this is one of them.”
“The city has done a fantastic job of creating an environment where people want to live, work and raise a family,” Henry said. “I think Weeping Water has a bold and vibrant future.”
Kindle said RAWW members are actively seeking to expand the group with new people. He said board members were receptive to any ideas from local residents on ways to continue making progress in the community.
Barrett said many more successful moments would bubble to the surface in Weeping Water because of civic-minded volunteers.
“The only way you keep a small town alive is by having groups like RAWW in town,” Barrett said. “They are doing a great job here in Weeping Water.”