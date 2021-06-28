County residents dedicate Weeping Water gazebo

Those meetings set the stage for the creation of RAWW and the beginning of the gazebo park renovations. Kindle and Barrett said that was one of the first areas of emphasis because of the important location in the center of town.

“You’ve probably noticed a lot of activity and improvements in our city,” Kindle said. “This was one of the key places for us to work on. When we looked at the gazebo area we felt it had a lot of potential to become a significant spot in the community.”

“The gazebo has been here for a while, but it hasn’t been used very much,” Barrett said. “I hope that will change with what has been done here. Hopefully this will be an area where we’ll have a town square and people will use it for meetings and events.”

RAWW volunteers began planning for the revitalization effort last year. They joined Weeping Water Garden Club members in October for a day of cleanup and planting. They installed tulips and daffodils near the gazebo and began arranging the surface of a small reservoir. They then purchased a large rock in late October to become one of the major features of the park.