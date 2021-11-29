County residents enter pleas in assault cases

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Cass County men took part in court hearings Monday morning after they assaulted other people earlier this year.

Alvo resident Larry D. Classen, 58, and Eagle resident Jason D. Harig, 47, accepted plea agreements in Cass County District Court. Classen pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor of third-degree assault. The state had originally charged him with a Class IIA felony of second-degree assault.

Harig pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of third-degree assault-menacing threat. The state had originally charged him with a Class IIIA felony of terroristic threats.

Classen appeared in the first case. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Classen had gone to a bar in Avoca on the evening of Jan. 21. Witnesses told authorities that Classen had been making unfriendly statements about local residents before leaving the bar.

Other patrons began pounding on Classen’s car as he got inside. He began driving backwards but then the car went forward in the direction of three people. The vehicle struck one female and caused bruises and scrapes on her leg.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and took statements from several people at the bar. They then went to Classen’s home in Alvo and saw damage on his car’s windshield and left-front fender. They arrested him at 1:21 a.m. and transported him to Cass County Jail.

The case proceeded to immediate sentencing after Classen entered his plea. Fedde told the court he had spoken to the victim and learned she had no medical bills from the incident. He also said she was not seeking jail time but did want the word “assault” to be included in any charge.

Defense attorney James Owen told the court Classen did not have any intention to injure other people. He said his client would likely have been badly hurt had he remained at the bar.

Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow the recommendations of the plea agreement. He ordered Classen to spend five days in jail and pay a $500 fine and all court costs. Classen was given credit for five days he spent in jail after his arrest.

Harig appeared in court later in the morning. Fedde said CCSO deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers went to a location in Eagle on May 6 after learning a man had allegedly pointed a gun at another person.

Authorities arrived in the 200 block of South 1st Street around 10 p.m. and learned two groups of people had been arguing. Three people told authorities that a man had gone to their residence and had brandished a weapon that appeared to be a 9-millimeter pistol. He then threatened them with it.

Authorities visited a nearby location and found Harig inside. They learned he had an active arrest warrant out of Lancaster County. The weapon he had used was a BB gun that looked like a pistol. The victims were able to identify Harig as the person who had threatened them.

Harig remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Feb. 14.

