County residents help youth basketball group

LOUISVILLE – Louisville youth will have chances to sink plenty of successful baskets thanks to the generosity of Cass County volunteers.

Modern Woodmen of America members in Louisville announced this week that the Louisville Basketball Association will receive $5,000 for needed supplies. The two groups conducted a special fund-raising event at LBA youth games on Jan. 30. Volunteers operated the concession stand and organized youth activities throughout the day.

The LBA raised $2,500 at the games. Modern Woodmen members donated an additional $2,500 to the effort through the group’s matching fund program. LBA leaders are planning to use the money to purchase uniforms and equipment for local children.

Diane Wade is a volunteer leader with the local branch of Modern Woodmen. She was thrilled to see the LBA receive the extra money for the upcoming purchases.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” Wade said. “That support is what it’s all about.”

The LBA is a non-profit organization that supports youth basketball for girls and boys who live in the Louisville school district. The group’s goal is to promote the qualities of physical fitness, competitive spirit, team play, school loyalty and good sportsmanship. It offers activities for students in grades 3-8.

LBA members have organized many camps and clinics for children. They have also installed new playground equipment and have sent children to youth basketball tournaments over the past few years.

High school basketball coaches Wally Johnson and Adam Vogt serve as advisors for LBA activities. Board members Jeremy Savage, Josh Larson, Bri Arias and Jennifer Barnes joined Wade and fellow Modern Woodmen member Lindsey Sorensen for a check presentation ceremony.

