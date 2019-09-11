PLATTSMOUTH – Lance and Sonja Ross have planted acres of successful achievements in their careers as Cass County farmers.
Their efforts helped them earn a major honor at this year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
PHF officials presented the Ross family with the 2019 Farm Family of the Year Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize people in Cass County who have made significant contributions to local communities through agriculture.
“Farming is a team effort in this family,” Plattsmouth Harvest Festival representative Terry Little said. “Whether harvesting, planting, marketing crops or keeping equipment in working condition, this family pulls together.”
Lance Ross began learning about the farming lifestyle as a child. He was driving farm equipment and running the combine on his father’s farm near Nehawka when he was eight years old. He took the leading role in the operation when his father began experiencing health issues.
Lance attended Conestoga High School and was involved in both FFA and 4-H. He picked up a large amount of knowledge about both corn and soybeans through his own personal experiences at home and in the Conestoga classrooms.
Sonja Ross grew up on a farm near Edgar, Neb., and helped her parents with many of the family operations. These including running the grain cart and irrigating crops during the summer. She was also active in showing horses in her local 4-H club.
Lance and Sonja met on a business lunch when she was a grain buyer for Cargill. They married and decided to settle on a farm on 66th St. in the Conestoga school district. The couple has three children: Madden, Harper and Tate.
Little said the entire family has pitched in to help the farm remain successful. The two older children have already started to learn many aspects of the business and have enjoyed helping their parents with different jobs.
“Their children Madden and Harper have logged many hours riding in the tractor and combine,” Little said. “Their third child, Tate, will be putting in his time riding in his car seat in the tractor this fall.”
Madden and Harper are both members of the Nehawka Swine 4-H Club, which is the same organization Lance participated in when he was a child. Madden showed a bucket calf and hog in this year’s Cass County Fair, and both children entered baked goods in county fair contests.
Lance has assisted many fellow farmers with his role on the Cass County Farm Bureau Board. The family attends Christ Lutheran Church and Sonja teaches Vacation Bible School there each summer.
Korn Klub President Rachel Parsons presented the Ross family with a plaque Saturday afternoon. Spectators cheered for them as they rode in that night’s Grand Parade.