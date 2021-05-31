County residents pay tribute on Memorial Day

ELMWOOD – Cass County residents took part in a time-honored tradition Monday morning when they remembered loved ones from current and past generations.
Scores of people gathered at Elmwood Cemetery for the community’s Memorial Day service. The event featured speeches, songs, readings of historical documents and opening and closing prayers. The activities were designed to pay tribute to veterans and their families for their contributions to the country.
Elmwood American Legion Post 247 Commander Bonnie Brewer told the crowd they were taking part in one of the longest-lasting events in Cass County. Elmwood residents have held Memorial Day services in the 1800s, 1900s and 2000s. Several parades held in the late 1800s stretched for a half-mile through town.
The coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 commemoration, but people were able to return to the cemetery this year for a full service.
“We are honored to carry on this tradition,” Brewer said.
Brewer said organizers were also happy to commemorate the 101st anniversary of Elmwood American Legion Post 247. Local residents founded the chapter on April 15, 1920. They organized that year’s Memorial Day service and helped construct a community building in 1922.
Charter members included Guy Clements, John Deering, A. Earl Cool, Norvell Bothwell, Albert Kunz, John Turner, Henry L. Clapp Jr., Joseph Capwell, William Winkler, Everett Lynn, Harold Hulfish, Fred Schneider, Roy Wade, James Shreve, Orley Clements, Emmett Cook, Guy Shreve, Virgil Long, George Preston and Glenn Pickwell.
Dwight Clements received special recognition at the event for his many years of service to the community. The 101-year-old Clements helped raise the American flag at the beginning of the morning with assistance from sons Rick, Robert and Greg. He then watched the rest of the ceremony from a spot close to the main podium.
Brewer presented Clements with a special pin last week at a ceremony in Lincoln. He received the pin for being an American Legion member for 75 years. Brewer told the audience Monday that there were only 47 people in Nebraska who had been American Legion members for that long. There are approximately 1,200 people who hold that distinction in the United States.
Elmwood-Murdock graduates Rylee Hogue and Gus Pope and senior-to-be Bailey Frahm participated in several portions of the ceremony. Hogue sang both the national anthem and “God Bless America” and Pope delivered Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Frahm recited General Logan’s Order Number 11, which is the 1868 document that designated May 30 as a day to remember veterans.
Hogue and Pope were selected to represent Elmwood-Murdock at the 2020 Cornhusker Girls State and Boys State conventions. Frahm will represent Elmwood-Murdock this summer at the 2021 Cornhusker Girls State event.
Mike Reimers delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. Reimers served 26 1/2 years in the Air National Guard and was posted at bases both inside and outside the United States. The Central City resident is a member of American Legion Post 42 in Aurora. He served as state commander of the Nebraska American Legion in 2015-16.
Reimers said it was important for Americans to pay their respects to others on Memorial Day. He quoted a Bible verse from John 15:13 – “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” – that he said illustrated the sentiments surrounding the holiday.
“This is the day to remember those who have given the supreme sacrifice,” Reimers said.
Reimers said the 24/7 nature of today’s busy world sometimes makes it difficult for people to stop and remember the current and present actions of others. He asked those in attendance to observe a moment of silence during the speech for this reason.
“It is not our nature to be silent,” Reimers said. “Silence is something we struggle with.”
Reimers spoke about the song “Taps” before finishing his address with memories of fellow veterans. He asked the crowd to show their appreciation to those who have volunteered to serve in both domestic and international locations.
“To you, veterans, we say thank you. Thank you,” Reimers said.
Brewer continued the ceremony by presenting certificates to family members of three Elmwood American Legion Post 247 members who had passed away. Relatives of Gordon Lannin, Boyd Clements and Robert Chapman accepted the documents in front of the audience.
Members of Elmwood American Legion Post 247 and Sons of American Legion Squadron 247 delivered a 21-gun salute to veterans, and Robert Clements and Bruce Pratt played “Taps” from different spots in the cemetery.
Odin Janssen and Rev. Dr. James McReynolds played roles in the service. Janssen, 8, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance after Hogue sang the national anthem. McReynolds bookended the event with invocation and benediction prayers. His words focused on how love, selflessness and respect can provide a true sense of freedom for everyone on Memorial Day.
“We pray we will be free from fears that keep us from loving others, free from the need to defend ourselves, which keeps us from hearing others, and free from the need to get things for ourselves, which keeps us from giving to others,” McReynolds said.