County residents pay tribute on Memorial Day

Reimers said it was important for Americans to pay their respects to others on Memorial Day. He quoted a Bible verse from John 15:13 – “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” – that he said illustrated the sentiments surrounding the holiday.

“This is the day to remember those who have given the supreme sacrifice,” Reimers said.

Reimers said the 24/7 nature of today’s busy world sometimes makes it difficult for people to stop and remember the current and present actions of others. He asked those in attendance to observe a moment of silence during the speech for this reason.

“It is not our nature to be silent,” Reimers said. “Silence is something we struggle with.”

Reimers spoke about the song “Taps” before finishing his address with memories of fellow veterans. He asked the crowd to show their appreciation to those who have volunteered to serve in both domestic and international locations.

“To you, veterans, we say thank you. Thank you,” Reimers said.