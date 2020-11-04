County residents vote in school board contests

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents cast their votes for multiple school board spots both in person and through absentee ballots in the 2020 election.

The Cass County Election Office released unofficial results for school board positions across the area early Wednesday morning. Voter turnout was 74.85 percent for the local races. There are 18,937 registered voters in Cass County and there were 14,175 ballots cast.

The election office released results for all nine precincts of Conestoga Public Schools. Residents could vote for three spots on the school board. Allison Welch received the most votes with 1,471. Dean Nickels was second with 1,258 and Candace Kelley was third with 1,146. Judy Simpson placed fourth with 915 votes. There were 35 write-in votes.

Elmwood-Murdock patrons could vote for three spots on the school board. Jeff Backemeyer finished on top of the five-person field with 881 votes. Tyson Vogt (697) and Shannon Coleman (520) were second and third in the balloting. Melissa Ross (439) and Kathy Frahm (403) finished fourth and fifth. There were six write-in votes.