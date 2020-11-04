County residents vote in school board contests

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents cast their votes for multiple school board spots both in person and through absentee ballots in the 2020 election.
The Cass County Election Office released unofficial results for school board positions across the area early Wednesday morning. Voter turnout was 74.85 percent for the local races. There are 18,937 registered voters in Cass County and there were 14,175 ballots cast.
The election office released results for all nine precincts of Conestoga Public Schools. Residents could vote for three spots on the school board. Allison Welch received the most votes with 1,471. Dean Nickels was second with 1,258 and Candace Kelley was third with 1,146. Judy Simpson placed fourth with 915 votes. There were 35 write-in votes.
Elmwood-Murdock patrons could vote for three spots on the school board. Jeff Backemeyer finished on top of the five-person field with 881 votes. Tyson Vogt (697) and Shannon Coleman (520) were second and third in the balloting. Melissa Ross (439) and Kathy Frahm (403) finished fourth and fifth. There were six write-in votes.
Louisville patrons could vote for three spots on the school board. John Winkler (1,127) tallied the most votes and Ashley Christiansen (989) placed second. Jon Simon (943) finished third and Gregory Manley (842) placed fourth. There were 47 write-in votes.
A small portion of Louisville’s district is in Sarpy County. Christiansen received four votes, Winkler received three votes, Manley received two votes and Simon received one vote in Sarpy County.
Plattsmouth voters could cast ballots for five spots on the PCS Board of Education. Brian Harvey (3,078) received the most votes and was the lone candidate to surpass the 3,000 mark. Matt Glup (2,442) took second place and Nolan Siemonsma (2,208) captured third place. Karen Tesarek-Parsons (2,143) placed fourth, Ken Winters (2,073) finished fifth and Jeremey Shuey (2,053) finished sixth. There were 68 write-in votes.
Weeping Water patrons could cast ballots for four positions on the school board. Neil Huskey (589) collected the most votes and Adam DeMike (498) placed second. Betty Harms (494) was third, Jason Brack (483) was fourth and Brenda Ferguson (364) finished fifth. There were 128 write-in votes.
A portion of Cass County is in the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School District. District residents could vote for three spots on the school board. Brianne Wilheim (79) and Andrew Burr (78) received the most votes in Cass County. Katie Tonkin (38), Sheila Shramek (37) and Justin Stark (36) also received Cass County votes.
Otoe County election results had not yet been tabulated and released at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Ashland-Greenwood patrons were able to vote for three positions on the school board. David Nygren (508), Suzanne Sapp (486), Eric Beranek (460) and Jerry Wall (354) received votes from Cass County residents.
All four candidates also received votes in Saunders County. Nygren (1,383), Sapp (1,376), Beranek (1,315) and Wall (978) gained votes in the county.
Nygren received 1,891 votes between the two counties. Sapp placed second with 1,862 combined votes, and Beranek finished third in the race with 1,775 combined votes. Wall ended the contest with 1,332 votes.
Cass County residents could also take part in the Ashland-Greenwood school bond election.
Saunders County residents voted for the bond 1,374-984 and Cass County residents voted in favor of it by a 500-331 margin. The total vote count was 1,874 in favor of the bond and 1,315 against it.
Cass County residents participated in the Waverly Board of Education race. They could vote for two spots on the school board. Robin Kappler (266) and Nora Lenz (157) received votes in Cass County for Ward 2 of the school board. Cheryl Landon received all 48 votes in the Ward 6 race. Landon also received all 16 votes in Ward 6 from Saunders County.
Lancaster County residents also voted in the Waverly school race. Kappler (165) and Lenz (86) received votes in the Ward 2 contest and Landon received 837 votes in Ward 6. There were 246 write-in votes in the Ward 4 race. Cass County residents did not vote in the Ward 4 contest.
