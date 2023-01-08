County schools compete in first speech contest

CRETE – Speech students from three Cass County schools delivered their first performances of the season on Saturday at Doane University.

Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth traveled to Crete to take part in The Doane Forensic. They competed against many larger teams at the meet. Lincoln East won the team title with 240 points and Millard North was second with 208 points. Meet officials only released scores of the top five schools, which included Lincoln Southwest (148 points), Lincoln Southeast (92) and Lincoln Pius X (72).

Plattsmouth head coach Michelle McKnight said she was pleased with the team’s performance during the day. Sixteen students are members of this year’s speech squad. The Blue Devils earned medals in a pair of events.

“We attended The Doane Forensic today for our first meet of the year and had some success at this Class A meet,” McKnight said.

Kaia Shotkoski, Max Joy and Megan Graves earned a varsity championship for Plattsmouth. They captured the top spot in the oral interpretation of drama category.

Alden McKnight left Doane’s campus with an award for his work at the meet. He secured the Top Novice Award in the entertainment speaking contest.

A pair of Louisville students collected medals in the varsity entertainment speaking category. Lucas Hrabik earned second place and Marissa Staben captured third place.

Jayden Speed and John McConnell represented Conestoga at Doane. McConnell collected eighth place in the entertainment speaking category and Speed finished tenth in extemporaneous speaking.