PLATTSMOUTH – A decision by the Cass County Board of Commissioners may be coming soon on whether to buy land for more parking for the annual county fair near Weeping Water.
“There needs to be more parking there,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney.
The land being considered for purchase is west and south of the fairgrounds and owned by Galen Vogler.
The board has expressed interest in buying 15 acres to the west for that additional parking.
At issue, however, is the price per acre. Vogler is seeking $19,000 per acre, while the board is set at paying $15,000.
Vogler and his attorney met with the board on Tuesday morning.
During the discussion, the possibility of buying five acres on the south side was mentioned, but that area has terrain issues, the board was told.
The board decided to table the matter to seek more information before making a decision.
Should that decision be made, McCartney said she favors the money for payment come from the county’s inheritance tax fund.
“I think that is a good way to do it,” she said.