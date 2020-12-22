County signs off on Weeping Water road project

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a road reconstruction project west of Weeping Water.
Though it’s a state project, it needed county approval since there will be a detour of traffic during its construction, according to Lenny Thorne, the county roads superintendent.
The project involves approximately 1.77 miles of Nebraska Spur 13-K, also known as Weeping Water Road, starting at its junction with Nebraska Highway 50 and extending east to the west corporate limits of Weeping Water.
Proposed improvements would consist of resurfacing, concrete pavement repairs, widening the existing roadway and a bridge replacement.
The resurfacing portion would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices. However, the bridge construction, pavement reconstruction and pavement widening segment of this proposed project would not be constructed under traffic.
A designated detour would be provided utilizing Hwy. 50, Nebraska Highway 1, 132nd Street and East Eldora Avenue.
To use 132nd as a detour, instead of 144th Street, was what the county had requested with the state agreeing to that, Thorne said.
The county wanted to keep large trucks off the paved road of 144th and use the rock road of 132nd, he said.
The state will also apply a calcium solution to keep dust down on 132nd as part of the agreement at the county’s request, Thorne said.
“The state is responsible for the detour, not us,” he said.
The board’s approval of the agreement was unanimous.
Work is expected to start in the spring of 2022.
On another road-related manner, Thorne said three new dump trucks for plowing snow, hauling rock and other uses are now part of his fleet.
“The last one came in yesterday (Monday),” he said. “They are very much needed. They will offer more dependable service.”