County signs off on Weeping Water road project

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a road reconstruction project west of Weeping Water.

Though it’s a state project, it needed county approval since there will be a detour of traffic during its construction, according to Lenny Thorne, the county roads superintendent.

The project involves approximately 1.77 miles of Nebraska Spur 13-K, also known as Weeping Water Road, starting at its junction with Nebraska Highway 50 and extending east to the west corporate limits of Weeping Water.

Proposed improvements would consist of resurfacing, concrete pavement repairs, widening the existing roadway and a bridge replacement.

The resurfacing portion would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices. However, the bridge construction, pavement reconstruction and pavement widening segment of this proposed project would not be constructed under traffic.

A designated detour would be provided utilizing Hwy. 50, Nebraska Highway 1, 132nd Street and East Eldora Avenue.

To use 132nd as a detour, instead of 144th Street, was what the county had requested with the state agreeing to that, Thorne said.