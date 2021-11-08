County students capture High School Heisman honors

Four Cass County students learned this past week that they had earned awards from a national organization for their work in academics and activities.

Plattsmouth seniors Jessica Meisinger and Sam Campin, Conestoga senior Mati Steckler and Weeping Water senior Kiera Brack were named school-level winners of the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. The award recognizes students who have excelled both in the classroom and in extracurricular activities at their high schools.

Wendy’s High School Heisman Award applicants had to be seniors and own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0. They also had to participate in at least one of the 59 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Heisman winners also had to showcase positive personal traits. They had to be leaders in both their school and community and serve as good role models for underclassmen.

Candidates for the award had to select at least one school official to review his or her application. The reviewer had to be a teacher, guidance counselor or administrator at the student’s school and could not be related to the student.

National officials reviewed resumes of all of the applicants before announcing their school-level winners Nov. 1. Brack, Campin, Meisinger and Steckler will receive a school-winner certificate and a Wendy’s High School Heisman Award patch.

All four Cass County students have earned a large number of academic awards at their schools. They are Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipients, and they have collected recognition on school honor rolls on either quarter or semester timeframes.

Meisinger and Campin are both involved in a wide array of activities at Plattsmouth. Brack has held many leadership responsibilities in her organizations at Weeping Water, and Steckler has generated a large number of honors for her work at Conestoga.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.