County students connect dots to future career pathways

WEEPING WATER – Dozens of students from Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water were able to connect the dots to successful career paths Oct. 12.

Cass County Nebraska Extension leaders hosted the inaugural “Connecting the Dots” career exploration event at the Cass County Fairgrounds. A total of 133 freshmen and sophomores from the three districts learned about a wide variety of options for their lives after high school.

Cass County Nebraska Extension Lead Educator Lauren Stohlmann said she was thrilled with the way the event unfolded. She heard positive comments from students, teachers and professionals about their experiences during the day.

“I think the event was a great success all around,” Stohlmann said. “Teachers were already asking about when we would have next year’s event! The business and industry professionals were eager to be contacted for future Connecting the Dots events in years to come too!

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event. Many students shared with me that they learned so much about the opportunities they didn’t know they had in various career clusters, and they learned what it is going to take for them to get the career they’d been dreaming of.”

Stohlmann said the Connecting the Dots event was unique because of its setup. Each student took a luck-of-the-draw card at the beginning of the morning that determined what their life situation was. Possibilities ranged from a person with a general education degree (GED) to a college graduate. Students then had to visit various business and industry professionals to see how they could set themselves up for future success.

“These cards might say ‘you dropped out of high school and have a GED,’ and they learned through asking the business and industry folks that maybe they couldn’t be an engineer, a diesel tech or a physical therapist unless they took the necessary steps to get a degree,” Stohlmann said. “They would then have to go visit the four-year degree, two-year degree or military booth to see if there was a path for them they could take to get them to that dream career.”

There were 25 people from local businesses and industries who represented 16 Nebraska Department of Education career clusters. An additional five representatives from the United States military, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College helped students with their career exploration questions.

Stohlmann said Cass County representatives included Master Sergeant Jason McCarthy, Kara Habrock, Pat McGahan, Jon Rowe, State Senator Robert Clements, John Wessels, Jeff Lickei, Doug Durkan, Ann Kavanaugh, Lindsey Norton and Cassie Cox.

Professionals from Nemaha, Otoe and Pawnee counties included Rob Hanger, Crystal Neihoff, Marcus Lind, Felicia Bures and Wayne Gansemer.

Volunteers who represented their businesses and industries from Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties included Matt Allmand, Karly Black, Cory Rosenblad, Aaron DeFreese, Jeni Radik, Sophia Svanda, Taylor Bockman, Jill Parrent, Diane Waters, Claire Swanson, Bev Schenkel and Yesenia Madera.

“I was elated with the business and industry professionals who took time out of their day to come down and talk to these freshmen and sophomores about their careers, how they got there, and what advice they had for them to get a job like they have,” Stohlmann said. “These industry and business professionals were pivotal in the success of this event.”

Stohlmann said Omaha Public Power District sponsored the cost of the event. KanEquip sponsored lunch for all students, teachers and volunteers at the fairgrounds.