County students earn All-State music honors

LINCOLN – Eight Cass County musicians will join fellow teenagers from across Nebraska in All-State music ensembles in November.

Nebraska Music Education Association (NMEA) officials announced lists of All-State members this week. Ashley Brock, director of advocacy for the NMEA, said she was excited to see many of the state’s top musicians come together for several days of rehearsals, lessons and concerts.

“Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra, which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association,” Brock said. “Selection as a member of one of these groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska.”

All-State students will spend time in rehearsals Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 18, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. All groups will learn multiple songs for their public concerts.

There were 440 students selected to take part in the 2022 All-State Chorus. Guest conductor for the group will be Dr. Sandra Snow, who is a professor of choral conducting and music education at Michigan State University.

The All-State Chorus will sing “Ring Out, Ye Crystal Spheres” by Stephen Paulus, “In virtuta tua domine” by Grzegorg Gorczycki, “Nu’oli” by Robert Lowry, an arrangement of “Red River Valley” by Carol Barnett, “Arroz con leche” by Carlos Guastavino, “A Survival Plan of Sorts” by Melissa Dunphy and “When Thunder Comes” by Mari Esabel Valverde.

A public concert for the All-State Chorus will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the UNL campus.

There were 175 students selected to take part in the 2022 All-State Band. Guest conductor for the group will be Cynthia Johnston Turner, who is dean of music at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. She also oversees the Laurier Conservatory, which houses the String Academy and Beckett School for hundreds of children.

The All-State Band will play “Bright Shadow Fanfare” by Nicole Piunno, “Shimmering Sunshine” by Kevin Day, “Shenandoah” by Omar Thomas and “The Stormchasers” by Robert Sheldon.

A public concert for the All-State Band will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts.

The following is a list of Cass County students who were selected for the All-State Chorus and All-State Band.

All-State Chorus

Elmwood-Murdock

Nolan Stroy – sophomore – Tenor II

Plattsmouth

Gertie Yoder – junior – Alto II

Weeping Water

Samantha Burch – senior – Alto II

Matt Cover – senior – Tenor II

Noah Morlan – senior – Bass II

Jacob Cover – freshman – Tenor I

Talon Gilfert – freshman – Bass II

All-State Band

Plattsmouth

Samantha McKnight – junior – trumpet