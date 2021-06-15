County students earn district music awards

Teenagers from three Cass County schools recently secured prestigious awards at district music contests.

Musicians from Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water collected top honors at district events in eastern Nebraska. Elmwood-Murdock participated in the District II music contest at Auburn and Plattsmouth went to the District II music contest at Platteview. Weeping Water traveled to Johnson County Central for the District I music contest.

District judges listened to students play solos, compete in small groups and participate in large ensembles throughout the day. In addition to presenting individual ratings to students, they could also honor teenagers with Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) District Music Outstanding Performance or Honorable Mention awards.

Judges chose to recognize musicians who went above and beyond in their individual or group performances. They felt these students and groups gave the best musical efforts of the day.

Two Plattsmouth students secured NSAA District Music Honorable Mention recognition. Samantha McKnight earned the award for her trumpet solo and Kaitlyn Merrill was honored for her vocal solo.