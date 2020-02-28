County students earn ECNC speech medals

LOUISVILLE – Cass County students became winning wordsmiths on Wednesday with their efforts in the East Central Nebraska Conference Speech Invite.
Students from Conestoga, Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock took part in the league meet at Louisville. Malcolm won the conference championship with 294 points and Auburn placed second with 208 points. Louisville (130), Conestoga (72) and Freeman (54) rounded out the top five spots.
Casey Mason and Maxton Yarnell led Louisville with a first-place finish in the Duet Acting category. Chloe Hibler earned second place in the Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose Category, and Mason, Haleigh Diltz and Michael Rupp all captured bronze medals in their categories.
Emi Rupp, Laura Swanson and Cassidy Niemoth added medals for the Lions. Niemoth collected medals in two categories and Rupp and Swanson teamed up for a Duet Acting award.
Lindee Watson and Kelsi Weilage each won two medals for Conestoga and Lily Drannen and Cassidy Hartig both earned solo awards. Ella Lewis, Jayden Speed, Jenna Erny and Kelley Maier added a medal in the Oral Interpretation of Drama category.
Elmwood-Murdock students earned honors in two events. Abraham Vidaurre, Gus Pope, Molly Feile, Noah Arent and Rylee Hogue captured fourth place in the Oral Interpretation of Drama category. Feile also pocketed a medal in Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose.
The Feb. 26 meet was the final ECNC speech contest for both Conestoga and Louisville. The schools are joining the Nebraska Capitol Conference in the 2020-21 school year.
Team Results
Malcolm 294, Auburn 208, Louisville 130, Conestoga 72, Freeman 54 (Official results listed only top five teams)
Louisville Results
Duet Acting: Casey Mason and Maxton Yarnell (1st), Emi Rupp and Laura Swanson (5th)
Entertainment Speaking: Cassidy Niemoth (5th)
You have free articles remaining.
Extemporaneous Speaking: Casey Mason (3rd)
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Michael Rupp (3rd), Cassidy Niemoth (6th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Haleigh Diltz (3rd)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Chloe Hibler (2nd)
Persuasive Speaking: Michael Rupp (6th)
Conestoga Results
Extemporaneous Speaking: Lindee Watson (5th)
Informative Speaking: Kelsi Weilage (4th), Lindee Watson (7th)
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Conestoga (Ella Lewis, Jayden Speed, Jenna Erny, Kelley Maier (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Lily Drannen (5th), Cassidy Hartig (6th)
Persuasive Speaking: Kelsi Weilage (5th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Elmwood-Murdock (Abraham Vidaurre, Gus Pope, Molly Feile, Noah Arent, Rylee Hogue) (4th)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Molly Feile (6th)