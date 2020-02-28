County students earn ECNC speech medals

LOUISVILLE – Cass County students became winning wordsmiths on Wednesday with their efforts in the East Central Nebraska Conference Speech Invite.

Students from Conestoga, Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock took part in the league meet at Louisville. Malcolm won the conference championship with 294 points and Auburn placed second with 208 points. Louisville (130), Conestoga (72) and Freeman (54) rounded out the top five spots.

Casey Mason and Maxton Yarnell led Louisville with a first-place finish in the Duet Acting category. Chloe Hibler earned second place in the Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose Category, and Mason, Haleigh Diltz and Michael Rupp all captured bronze medals in their categories.

Emi Rupp, Laura Swanson and Cassidy Niemoth added medals for the Lions. Niemoth collected medals in two categories and Rupp and Swanson teamed up for a Duet Acting award.

Lindee Watson and Kelsi Weilage each won two medals for Conestoga and Lily Drannen and Cassidy Hartig both earned solo awards. Ella Lewis, Jayden Speed, Jenna Erny and Kelley Maier added a medal in the Oral Interpretation of Drama category.