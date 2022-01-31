County students earn honors at Louisville Speech Invite

LOUISVILLE – Speech students from three Cass County schools delivered medal-winning performances Saturday during the Louisville Speech Invitational.

Louisville’s hallways were filled with teenagers from across eastern Nebraska throughout the morning and afternoon. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville students took part in novice and varsity levels of speech events.

Omaha Skutt won the team championship with 114 points. Columbus Scotus (60) and Omaha Brownell-Talbot (52) placed second and third.

Conestoga senior Addi Andersen beamed at the awards ceremony when she received a first-place medal. She captured the championship in the Novice Oral Interpretation of Poetry contest. It was her first time competing in the event.

Elmwood-Murdock students took home medals in four events. Haylee Josoff, Sara Kicak, Will Platt, Averi Hogue, Bri Ross, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock and Riley Rose secured honors.

Louisville captured awards in six events. Caleb Thieman, Jacob Peacock, Carson Downs, Hailey Teller, Allie Couron, David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Lucas Hrabik and Eva Quam earned medals.

Conestoga Results

Novice Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Addi Andersen (1st)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Duet Acting: Haylee Josoff, Sara Kicak (4th)

Novice Persuasive Speaking: Will Platt (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Bri Ross, Haylee Josoff, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Averi Hogue (6th)

Louisville Results

Duet Acting: Caleb Thieman, Jacob Peacock (6th)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Carson Downs (6th)

Novice Extemporaneous Speaking: Hailey Teller (3rd), Allie Couron (4th)

Novice Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Hailey Teller (3rd)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Caleb Thieman, David Rupp, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Lucas Hrabik (5th)

Persuasive Speaking: Eva Quam (5th)

