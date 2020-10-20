County students secure All-State Chorus spots

LINCOLN – Eleven Cass County students will lend their singing talents to the top high school ensemble in the state this fall.

Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Plattsmouth learned Monday morning that they had been selected to participate in the Nebraska All-State Chorus. Nebraska Music Education Association (NMEA) officials unveiled lists of students for All-State band, chorus, jazz band and orchestra groups.

Plattsmouth had seven students earn spots in the All-State ensemble. Seniors Maggie McKenzie and Ava LaSure will sing in the Soprano I section, and senior Faith Olsen and juniors Alan Bain and Araya Groteleuschen will perform in the Alto I section. Senior Kaitlyn Merrill will sing in the Alto II section and senior Erick Owen will perform in the Tenor II section.

Senior Lily Drannen will represent Conestoga in the All-State Chorus. She will take part in the group as a member of the Alto I section.

Elmwood-Murdock seniors Rylee Hogue, Noah Arent and Gus Pope will participate in All-State activities. Hogue will sing in the Alto II section and Arent and Pope will both perform in the Tenor II section.