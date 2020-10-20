County students secure All-State Chorus spots

LINCOLN – Eleven Cass County students will lend their singing talents to the top high school ensemble in the state this fall.
Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Plattsmouth learned Monday morning that they had been selected to participate in the Nebraska All-State Chorus. Nebraska Music Education Association (NMEA) officials unveiled lists of students for All-State band, chorus, jazz band and orchestra groups.
Plattsmouth had seven students earn spots in the All-State ensemble. Seniors Maggie McKenzie and Ava LaSure will sing in the Soprano I section, and senior Faith Olsen and juniors Alan Bain and Araya Groteleuschen will perform in the Alto I section. Senior Kaitlyn Merrill will sing in the Alto II section and senior Erick Owen will perform in the Tenor II section.
Senior Lily Drannen will represent Conestoga in the All-State Chorus. She will take part in the group as a member of the Alto I section.
Elmwood-Murdock seniors Rylee Hogue, Noah Arent and Gus Pope will participate in All-State activities. Hogue will sing in the Alto II section and Arent and Pope will both perform in the Tenor II section.
All-State performances typically take place at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln each year. NMEA officials hold the concerts as part of the group’s state conference.
NMEA leaders have announced that they will offer an entire virtual experience this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have asked All-State Chorus participants to submit tapes of them singing by Nov. 6. Officials will use the tapes to create a virtual performance of the choir.
Students in this year’s All-State Chorus will sing “The Music of Stillness” by Elaine Hagenberg. NMEA officials will be sending additional information about the virtual ensemble to all teenagers within the next week.
Dr. Lee Nelson will be the conductor for this year’s All-State Chorus. He serves as director of choral activities at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He has led groups at Carnegie Hall in New York City five times and has directed honor choirs across the United States.
