Students from all five Cass County schools orchestrated successful outcomes with their recent district music performances.
Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water competed in district music contests in April. Plattsmouth traveled to Blair for instrumental and vocal events and Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock went to Nebraska City. Louisville and Weeping Water journeyed to Johnson County Central for their music tests.
District judges listened to students play solos, compete in small groups and participate in large ensembles. Each panel of three judges could award scores of superior (I), excellent (II), good (III), below average (IV) or poor (V).
Soloists, groups or ensembles who received superior ratings from all three judges received a I* score. They also received a plaque recognizing their achievement.
Elmwood-Murdock’s concert band, Louisville’s concert choir and Weeping Water’s concert choir all received I* marks. Three Plattsmouth vocal groups also earned the coveted I* honor. Members of the Sapphire & Ice Show Choir, Bella Voce Women’s Choir and Macho Voce Men’s Choir collected superior ratings from all judges.
Several students also earned individual honors. Elmwood-Murdock’s Noah Arent received an Outstanding Performance Award from judges for his vocal solo, and E-M’s Caleb Jones received an Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention Award. Judges gave him a perfect score for his snare drum solo.
Weeping Water’s Bobbi Ritzman and Louisville’s Leandra Rodriguez both received an Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention Award from judges for their vocal solos. Members of Weeping Water’s Men’s Ensemble also collected an Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention Award. Trey Lamkins, David Meredith, Luke Meredith, Carter Mogensen, Conner Morlan, Tyge Thomas and Kayden Tummons formed the group.
Conestoga Vocal Results
Concert Choir – III
Men’s Quintet – William Conner, Tristian Boardman, Ben Njus, D’Sean Awtry, Cameron Cordoni – II
Female Duet – Lily Drannen, Rebecca Poirier – II
Shelby Curlo (Female Solo) – II
Abby Woodard (Female Solo) – II
Conestoga Instrumental Results
Concert Band – II
Saxophone Duet – William Conner and Jacob Begemann – I
Jared Lewis (Bass Clarinet Solo) – I
Elmwood-Murdock Vocal Results
Concert Choir – I
Mixed Quartet – Noah Arent, Rylee Hogue, August Pope, Maggie Richter – II
Mixed Quintet – Noah Arent, Ethan Clements, Molly Feile, August Pope, Abraham Vidaurre – II
Noah Arent (Male Solo) – I (Received Outstanding Performance Award from judges)
Molly Feile (Female Solo) – I
Caleb Jones (Male Solo) – I
Valerie Miller (Female Solo) – I
Constence Baker (Female Solo) – II
Sophia Frank (Female Solo) – III
Azael Mbantayne Bagari (Female Solo) – III
Women’s Duet – Kellee Bracken, Hannah Mather – III
Elmwood-Murdock Instrumental Results
Concert Band – I*
Caleb Jones (Snare Drum Solo) – I (Received Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention Award from judges)
Molly Feile (Baritone Solo) – I
Noah Jones (Trombone Solo) – II
Breanna Romero (Trumpet Solo) – II
Katelyn Stewart (Clarinet Solo) – II
Hannah Mather (Flute Solo) – III
Louisville Vocal Results
Concert Choir – I*
A Capella Choir – I
Sarah Riha (Female Solo) – I
Leandra Rodriguez (Female Solo) – I (Received Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention Award from judges)
Peyton Banks (Male Solo) – II
Haleigh Diltz (Female Solo) – II
Louisville Instrumental Results
Concert Band – II
Clarinet Duet – Tessa Haecke and Jayda Moxey – I
McKenna Jones (Oboe Solo) – I
Cassidy Niemoth (Flute Solo) – I
Skyler Pollock (Timpani Solo) – I
Maia Johnson (Bass Clarinet Solo) – I
Jayda Moxey (Clarinet Solo) – I
Chloe Hibler (Bells Solo) – I
Shaynah Mathes (French Horn Solo) – II
Joseph Sollberger (Trombone Solo) – II
Plattsmouth Vocal Results
Sapphire & Ice Show Choir – I*
Bella Voce Women’s Choir – I*
Macho Voce Men’s Choir – I*
Chorale Women’s Choir – II
Plattsmouth Instrumental Results
Concert Band – II
Jazz Band – II
Aleea Stanford (Flute Solo) – I
Taylor Sunderman (Trombone Solo) – II
Felicity Cronin (Trumpet Solo) – III
Daniel Powers (Trumpet Solo) – III
Weeping Water Vocal Results
Concert Choir – I*
Bobbi Ritzman (Female Solo) – I (Received Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention Award from judges)
Tyge Thomas (Male Solo) – I
Kayden Tummons (Male Solo) – I
Ciera Dieter (Female Solo) – I
Kaylee Tighe (Female Solo) – II
Allanna Lackore (Female Solo) – II
Mixed Duet – Bobbi Ritzman and Tyge Thomas – I
Mixed Duet – Kayden Tummons and Kaylee Tighe – I
Mixed Duet – Bobbi Ritzman and Trey Lamkins – I
Mixed Duet – Trey Lamkins and Becca Adams – II
Mixed Duet – Trey Lamkins and Allanna Lackore – II
Men’s Ensemble – Trey Lamkins, David Meredith, Luke Meredith, Carter Mogensen, Conner Morlan, Tyge Thomas, Kayden Tummons – I (Received Outstanding Performance Honorable Mention Award from judges)
Women’s Ensemble – I
Mixed Octet – I
Weeping Water Instrumental Results
Concert Band – II
AnnaBell Murphy (Trombone Solo) – I
Allanna Lackore (Flute Solo) – II
Noah Hammons (Alto Saxophone Solo) – II