County students win multiple speech medals

DAVID CITY – Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville traveled to David City on Saturday for a full day of speech events.

The Cass County schools took part in the Aquinas Speech Invite in the morning and afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock earned fourth place in team standings with 76 points, and Conestoga captured fifth place at the meet with 60 points. Louisville finished eighth at the event with 31 points.

Elmwood-Murdock’s Bri Ross highlighted the trip with a championship performance. She finished first in the Entertainment Speaking contest with a total score of 98 points. She finished ahead of competitors from Columbus Scotus, David City Aquinas and Malcolm in the final round.

Ross joined E-M teammates Haylee Josoff, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock and Riley Rose in the Oral Interpretation of Drama category. The five Knights captured fourth place. Averi Hogue added a fifth-place medal in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry contest.

Conestoga’s John McConnell finished in the top six spots in two categories. He reached the championship round of the Impromptu Speaking contest and captured a second-place medal. He also pocketed a sixth-place award in the Persuasive Speaking event.

Meet officials also awarded points to students who finished in the seventh through 12th overall spots in each contest. Those students have Honors listed after their names in the event results.

Team Results

Malcolm 419, David City 216, Columbus Scotus 184, Elmwood-Murdock 76, Conestoga 60, Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lutheran High Northeast 34, Louisville 31, Wilber-Clatonia 11, Seward 10

Conestoga Results

Impromptu Speaking: John McConnell (2nd)

Persuasive Speaking: John McConnell (6th)

Entertainment Speaking: John McConnell (2nd, Honors)

Extemporaneous Speaking: John McConnell (2nd, Honors)

Informative Speaking: Jagger Plevel (1st, Honors)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Ella Lewis (3rd, Honors)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Entertainment Speaking: Bri Ross (1st)

Entertainment Speaking: Riley Rose (3rd, Honors)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Bri Ross, Haylee Josoff, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose (4th)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Averi Hogue (5th)

Duet Acting: Haylee Josoff and Sara Kicak (3rd, Honors)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Wyatt Baker (1st, Honors)

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Hanna Josoff (3rd, Honors)

Louisville Results

Duet Acting: Lucas Hrabik and Carson Downs (1st, Honors)

Entertainment Speaking: Lucas Hrabik (6th, Honors)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Carson Downs (1st, Honors)

Informative Speaking: Diana Geditz (6th, Honors)

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Emi Rupp (5th, Honors)

