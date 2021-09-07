County surpasses the 100 mark in COVID cases

PAPILLION - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department encourages area residents to continue practicing health measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in which active cases in Cass County have surpassed the 100 mark.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 110 active cases reported in Cass County, a jump from 72 a week earlier. County deaths tied to the virus remain at 17.

The pace of Cass residents becoming fully vaccinated continues slowly, now at 49.4 percent of the total population.

The health department urges all Sarpy and Cass residents to:

Stay home if possible.

Wear a mask.

Stay 6 feet apart.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash hands often.

Get vaccinated if it's available.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert urges all the residents, especially those attending this weekend’s Harvest Festival activities where large crowds may gather, to practice social distancing as much as possible.

“And, wearing a mask is acceptable,” he said. “Being outdoors is better, but we need to take precautions.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.