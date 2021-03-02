County teams compete in Conestoga speech invite

CONESTOGA – Conestoga staff and students hosted speech teams from across Nebraska in a virtual format on Saturday for the Conestoga Trendsetter Invite.
More than two dozen schools took part in the online speech meet. Competitors performed in multiple events in rooms at their own school buildings. They then submitted copies of their performances to Conestoga officials from their school computers. CHS judges evaluated each submission and ranked them for team and individual honors.
Conestoga head coach Jessica Schlichtemeier said she was proud of everyone associated with the meet for their help and hard work. CHS speech members have hosted in-person meets for many years, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to take a different route for the 2021 contest.
“The Conestoga Trendsetter Invite is in the books for another year,” Schlichtemeier said. “It was definitely different hosting asynchronously this year. Thanks to all my amazing alumni for judging.”
Samantha Allen, Lindsey Drake, Shelby Rohlff, Zeke Rouse, Andrea Tesarek, Jessica Marra, Cami Larson, Becca Williams, Charlie Erny, Jacob Drake, Oren Bush, Cassidy Hartig, Kelsi Weilage and Jocelyn Deterding served as judges for the different categories. All of them competed for Conestoga when they were in high school.
Elmwood-Murdock captured third place in team standings with 84 points. Rylee Hogue highlighted the day with a championship effort for the Knights. She finished first in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose category.
Gus Pope (Entertainment Speaking) and Katelyn Stewart (Informative Speaking) each earned second-place medals, and Hogue and Lily Pope captured third place in the Duet Acting category. Gus Pope produced his second medal of the day with a fifth-place finish in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category.
Conestoga placed 13th with 32 points. Lily Drannen secured a championship in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category with her performance. Lindee Watson pocketed a fifth-place medal with her work in the Extemporaneous Speaking division.
Louisville finished 14th with 28 points. Haleigh Diltz collected a silver medal for the Lions in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category. Louisville’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson and Lucas Hrabik posted a sixth-place finish.
Team Results
Malcolm 92, Freeman 90, Elmwood-Murdock 84, Elkhorn South 72, Schuyler 64, Lincoln High 64, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Thayer Central 54, Elkhorn North 54, Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Lincoln Southwest 38, Omaha Marian 36, Conestoga 32, Louisville 28, Nebraska Lutheran 26, Yutan 16, Falls City 12, Palmyra 10, Scribner-Snyder 8, Clear Falls (Texas) 0, Lewiston 0, Omaha Gross 0, Exeter-Milligan 0, Southern 0, Platteview 0, Arlington 0, Logan View 0
Conestoga Results
Extemporaneous Speaking: Lindee Watson (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Lily Drannen (1st)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Duet Acting: Rylee Hogue and Lily Pope (3rd)
Entertainment Speaking: Gus Pope (2nd)
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Rylee Hogue (1st)
Informative Speaking: Katelyn Stewart (2nd)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Gus Pope (5th)
Louisville Results
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson, Lucas Hrabik (6th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Haleigh Diltz (2nd)