County teams compete in Conestoga speech invite

CONESTOGA – Conestoga staff and students hosted speech teams from across Nebraska in a virtual format on Saturday for the Conestoga Trendsetter Invite.

More than two dozen schools took part in the online speech meet. Competitors performed in multiple events in rooms at their own school buildings. They then submitted copies of their performances to Conestoga officials from their school computers. CHS judges evaluated each submission and ranked them for team and individual honors.

Conestoga head coach Jessica Schlichtemeier said she was proud of everyone associated with the meet for their help and hard work. CHS speech members have hosted in-person meets for many years, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to take a different route for the 2021 contest.

“The Conestoga Trendsetter Invite is in the books for another year,” Schlichtemeier said. “It was definitely different hosting asynchronously this year. Thanks to all my amazing alumni for judging.”

Samantha Allen, Lindsey Drake, Shelby Rohlff, Zeke Rouse, Andrea Tesarek, Jessica Marra, Cami Larson, Becca Williams, Charlie Erny, Jacob Drake, Oren Bush, Cassidy Hartig, Kelsi Weilage and Jocelyn Deterding served as judges for the different categories. All of them competed for Conestoga when they were in high school.