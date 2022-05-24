County to create list of early voters

PLATTSMOUTH – A change is coming on how the Cass County Election Office will notify registered voters on early voting.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously gave its approval for that office to send out postcards to all county registered voters to inquire if voters want to be on a list for early voting requests in future elections.

In the past, that office would only send out reminder postcards about early voting based on who voted early from the most recent election.

In 2020, however, a record number of county voters, about 6,000, voted early because of public gathering concerns with COVID-19, according to Linn Moore, county election commissioner.

Because of that large number, her office decided not to mail reminder postcards concerning this year’s primary election.

“I couldn’t justify the cost (of mailing),” Moore said.

Instead, information on reminding people of early voting was placed in the media, as well as at post office locations and elsewhere, she said.

Under the new procedure, her office will only send out reminder postcards to those on this new list, Moore said.

Voters who decline to be on the list can still request an early voting ballot at any time should they change their mind, she said.

There are 18,974 registered voters in the county, Moore said.

In other business, the board approved money coming to the county from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s County Bridge Match Program.

The county’s Roads Department has been awarded $200,000 from that program to help fund a large bridge replacement project on Scenic Drive over Weeping Water Creek.

The project calls for a straighter bridge design replacing a sharp 90-degree turn on the current bridge just south of the creek.

The current bridge is also structurally deficient and in poor shape, according to Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.

Currently, the county is finishing up acquiring right of way for the new bridge before construction bids are sought, he said.

Estimated cost is $1.8 million to $2 million, according to Thorne.

