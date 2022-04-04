County to receive $285,971 from OPPD

OMAHA – Cass County will receive $285,971 in payments in lieu of taxes from the Omaha Public Power District.

That’s up from $277,106 from last year, according to OPPD, which made the announcement last Friday.

Altogether, OPPD is distributing more than $37.5 million of these payments to 11 southeast Nebraska counties it serves. That overall total is an increase from $34.4 million distributed last year, the company said.

The amounts of these payments in lieu of taxes are based on five percent of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns. They take the place of property taxes.

County treasurers distribute the funds among various government agencies.

“These funds will benefit local schools and other governmental agencies across our service territory, making a direct impact on our customers’ lives,” said OPPD Board Treasurer Rick Yoder, who represents Cass County. “Our annual payments in-lieu-of-tax is just one example of how we care for and honor our communities.”

In addition, OPPD pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business, the company said.

Below are the payments made to each county (rounded to the nearest dollar):

Douglas: $26,860,700

Sarpy: $9,192,316

Washington: $663,793

Saunders: $325,027

Cass: $285,971

Dodge: $143,127

Nemaha: $38,835

Johnson: $14,483

Richardson: $13,659

Otoe: $3,844

Colfax: $3,821

