County voter rolls increase at the fair

PLATTSMOUTH – The results are in from the Cass County Election Office.

“It went well, being it was our first time out,” said Linn Moore, election commissioner.

She was referring to her office having a presence for the first time at the Cass County Fair. A table was set up in one of the buildings during the duration of the fair where Moore and her staff offered voter registration forms and answered general questions about that process.

It was also a way for signing up more people as poll workers.

Moore seemed to like the final count.

“We had 10 people who registered to vote and 11 signed up to be poll workers, which is great,” she said. “It’s hard to get poll workers.”

Though voting-age residents don’t have to drive to the election office in Plattsmouth to register as there are other ways, the fact that her office was at the fair in the middle part of the county probably made things convenient for fairgoers, especially those living on the western side.

“We were there and available, so I think that helped,” Moore said.

Her office will probably go back next year when there might be even bigger numbers, according to Moore.

“We’ll probably get more people because it is an election year.”

