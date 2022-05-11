County voters make their voices heard on primary day

PLATTSMOUTH – A campaign that began more than two years ago was apparently worth the effort for Robert Sorenson in the race for Cass County sheriff.

Meanwhile, a longtime member of the county’s Board of Commissioners went down in defeat, while a political newcomer moves on to November for another board seat.

Those were just some of the big stories in Tuesday’s primary election that brought out 34 percent of Cass County voters.

In the sheriff’s race in the Republican primary, Sorenson, a Plattsmouth police officer, received 3,370 votes or 79.2 percent of the total. His challenger, Lt. Lawrence Burke of the sheriff’s department, received 884 votes or 20.8 percent.

Sorenson had announced his candidacy in early January 2020.

There were no Democrats running for sheriff.

In the Republican race for the District 2 seat on the county’s Board of Commissioners, businessman and first-time candidate Taylor Boyle received 441 votes or 51.5 percent of the total. Longtime political veteran Ron Nolte finished second with 296 votes or 34.6 percent with Ed Utterback finishing with 118 votes or 13.8 percent.

Boyle moves on to the November general election when he’ll face Jennifer Sommer, a Democrat, who is currently serving in that seat. She had no Democratic challengers and therefore was not on Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot.

Sommer was chosen by a three-member county committee in early January to replace the retiring Janet McCartney.

On the board seat that covers the western portion of the county, Alexander Degarmo with 448 votes, or 51 percent of the total, defeated incumbent Jim Peterson who finished with 429 votes or 48.9 percent.

On the race for Congress in the Republican primary, Mike Flood, a state senator, easily won with 2,829 county votes, while Patty Pansing Brooks, with 996 votes, had no trouble in the Democratic primary.

For governor, businessman Charles Herbster won among Republican voters in the county with 1,546 votes.

For the state Legislature seat that covers Cass County, incumbent Rob Clements, with 3,320 votes or 58 percent of the total, easily beat three other candidates.

This was a nonpartisan race.

In the race for seats on the Conestoga School Board, Tracey Priefert finished first with 664 votes, followed by Greg Page, 621 votes; Seth Ahrens, 539 votes; Dawnelle Martin, 511 votes; Anthony Schlichtemeier, 439 votes; David Duzik, 397 votes; Jon Burggraff, 282 votes; and Shane Lorence, 215 votes.

Meanwhile, a majority of voters rejected a bond issue for Conestoga Public Schools. The final tally was 761 votes against the bond with 744 votes in favor.

