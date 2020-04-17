County voters to consider Conestoga bond proposal

The front entrance of the building would receive a complete makeover. A new secure entrance would lead visitors directly into a reception/office area. The area would include offices for the superintendent, principal, nurse and guidance counselor. There would also be a new Board of Education meeting room and a break room for staff.

The existing gym would remain at the same location in the building. The proposal calls for the construction of a new athletics addition next to it. The athletics wing would be 27,141 square feet and would contain a second gym 14,180 square feet in size.

The new gym would be located next to the fine arts addition. There would be a commons area in between the new gym and a space that would feature six locker rooms and new restrooms, storage space and concession stand area. The district would also move weight equipment from the Cougar Den into a new weight room.

Johnsen said the district’s free usage of an existing gym in the former middle school in Nehawka will soon expire. There are also many teams who are currently splitting time between gyms at the high school and elementary buildings.