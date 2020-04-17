County voters to consider Conestoga bond proposal

CONESTOGA – Conestoga Public Schools patrons will have an opportunity to decide whether to approve a new bond issue for the school district during next month’s primary election.
Conestoga officials will present a bond issue for $15,230,000 for voters to consider on their ballots. The primary election date is May 12 but Conestoga voters will be able to cast mail-in ballots before then as well.
Conestoga Superintendent Dr. Beth Johnsen said she and members of the Conestoga Board of Education felt it was an appropriate time to ask voters to consider a bond issue. She said patrons would experience no tax increase because two current bonds will expire in 2020. Another Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund (QCPUF) bond is set to expire in 2023 and would be refinanced into a potential new bond.
“Our district is in great financial shape to be considering a building project,” Johnsen said.
The $15,230,000 bond includes proposed projects at both the elementary school in Murray and the junior/senior high school campus located west of Murray on Highway 1. The projects would involve renovations and additions for academics, activities and building security purposes.
Board of Education members met with a special committee on Feb. 26 to determine what items would be included in the bond proposal. The special committee included board members, community members, school staff and architects. They presented information about the current status of school buildings and what they felt were the most pressing needs for the district.
Johnsen said committee members agreed that it was important to be as transparent as possible with both board members and voters throughout the process. She said the school district served a key role for voters living in Murray, Nehawka and Beaver Lake and on farmsteads across the area.
“Conestoga is a unique school district,” Johnsen said. “Our towns, communities and local neighborhoods will often use the schoolhouses as the gathering locations for community-wide events. Conestoga represents the progressiveness of our patrons.”
Johnsen said committee members felt the primary reason for offering a bond issue now was to provide better educational opportunities for students. The current layout of both school buildings requires many programs to take place in hallways or other types of shared spaces. She said many classrooms are not outfitted with necessary technology and there is not enough room to include new types of classes and services.
“Our junior/senior high school building is 40 years old and the elementary building is 20 years old,” Johnsen said. “Both buildings are structurally sound; however, educational programs have changed in the last 20-40 years. The classrooms and other necessary learning/living spaces are outdated or lack the additional spaces to provide a quality learning environment for current and future program needs.”
Conestoga Elementary School
The bond proposal includes several projects at the two-story elementary school building. If the bond passes, district officials would construct 12 additional classrooms that would fill 10,182 square feet. There would be five new classrooms on the first floor and seven on the second floor.
The new elementary classrooms would be able to host programs such as High Ability Learners (HAL), TeamMates and state assessments. There would also be additional restrooms, a preschool room and locations for services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech.
A new daycare wing is included in the bond proposal. It would consist of three daycare rooms and a lunchroom totaling 4,875 square feet. It would be located near a new teacher’s workroom and the existing library. There would also be a new fenced-in playground for students in daycare, preschool and kindergarten classes.
The elementary proposal would include additional restrooms and a secured main entrance. There would also be additional outdoor playground projects on 9,000 square feet of space on the north side of the building.
Conestoga Junior/Senior High School
The bond proposal features a large number of additions and renovations at the junior/senior high school campus.
The proposal includes seven new classrooms located on 9,924 square feet on the northeast side of the building. The space would feature two science classrooms, two English classrooms, one art classroom, one foreign-language classroom and one general-use classroom. Two new restrooms would be located next to the seven classrooms.
The library would be renovated into a technology/media hub. Two technology classrooms would be on one side of the library and classrooms and a broadcasting/media production space would be on the other side.
Existing classrooms in the building would be reconfigured into different hubs. The north side of the building would include three math classrooms, two agriculture classrooms, one health education classroom and one family and consumer sciences classroom. These would be located next to the existing kitchen.
The hallway outside the current gym would feature a series of skilled and technical sciences classrooms. Students would take life skills, career and technical education, auto mechanics, robotics and woodworking classes in the new hub.
The junior high portion of the building would be on the southeast side. It would include one special education classroom and six rooms for subjects such as science, social studies, math and English.
The proposal would include a fine arts addition totaling 2,298 square feet. It would be located next to the current music room. The current stage located in between the commons and gym would be renovated.
“We would like to look at the existing stage and make it more functional for fine arts and include a space for non-athletic activities, including testing,” Johnsen said.
The front entrance of the building would receive a complete makeover. A new secure entrance would lead visitors directly into a reception/office area. The area would include offices for the superintendent, principal, nurse and guidance counselor. There would also be a new Board of Education meeting room and a break room for staff.
The existing gym would remain at the same location in the building. The proposal calls for the construction of a new athletics addition next to it. The athletics wing would be 27,141 square feet and would contain a second gym 14,180 square feet in size.
The new gym would be located next to the fine arts addition. There would be a commons area in between the new gym and a space that would feature six locker rooms and new restrooms, storage space and concession stand area. The district would also move weight equipment from the Cougar Den into a new weight room.
Johnsen said the district’s free usage of an existing gym in the former middle school in Nehawka will soon expire. There are also many teams who are currently splitting time between gyms at the high school and elementary buildings.
“At the height of the winter sports season, there are 18 groups competing for time between the three gyms (elementary, high school and Nehawka),” Johnsen said. “A new gym on the premises is necessary to meet the demands of our many practices, contests and community events as well as serve as classroom space. The Board of Education supports a 100-percent student participation rate in educational, athletic and fine arts activities at both schools.”
Finances
If the bond proposal passes, the district would repay the $15,230,000 amount over a 20-year period. This would be a similar timeframe to the district’s current bond that began in 2000.
Conestoga’s tax levies have increased from $1.08 in the 2016-17 school year to $1.1738 in the 2019-20 year. This is due to a building fund levy of $0.0400 in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 years and $0.100 in the 2019-20 year.
School districts can use building funds as a way to save for any potential building-related expenses. If the bond proposal passes, Conestoga would be able to eliminate the current building fund levy in favor of a bond levy.
Johnsen said if this scenario happens, the district would be able to decrease the total levy from $1.1738 in the 2019-20 school year to $1.08480 in 2020-21. The district is projecting the total levy to remain in the $1.08 range in each of the next four years.
Johnsen said all of the building projects would take one to two years to complete after the district sells the bonds. Board of Education members would need to take time to review bids from various construction companies before any work would begin.
