Couple seeks housing development on land

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s some land north of Plattsmouth, about 50 acres or so that has never been used, just sitting there.

The owners, Bruce and Annette Wiles, want to change that.

They would like to see families living in upper-scale homes there in the future.

“We’re really excited,” Annette said this week. “It’s a great opportunity for Plattsmouth and Cass County to gain new property tax revenue.”

The Wiles are owners of The Hop Yard, located on 18003 Club View Road, just east of U.S. Highway 75 north of Plattsmouth.

Their proposed development would be to the north of their business.

“The views are amazing and the wildlife is crazy,” Annette said. “We have foxes, turkeys, deer, rabbits, owls.”

What’s more, the location just off Hwy. 75 would be ideal for those working closer to the Omaha metro, she added.

The Wiles are working with a consulting firm on different options concerning the design of the development.

The number of lots could be from 15 to 30 or so. The lot sizes could range from one-and-a-half to three acres.