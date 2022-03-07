Court denies bond reduction for local man

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that he will remain in custody after a bond review hearing in district court.

Shannon B. Pohlmeier, 50, appeared in Cass County District Court for arraignment and bond review hearings. He pled not guilty to two felony charges during the arraignment.

The state is charging Pohlmeier with one Class ID felony of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-methamphetamine-10-28 grams. Prosecutors are also charging him with a Class IV felony of possession of controlled substance-oxycodone.

Prosecutors are applying a habitual criminal designation to the Class ID felony charge. If Pohlmeier is found guilty of the charge with the habitual criminal designation in place, he could receive a sentence of 10-60 years in prison. The court set a trial date of June 1.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search warrant at Pohlmeier’s residence in Plattsmouth on Jan. 20. They allegedly found a half-ounce of methamphetamine and two scales in the house. They also allegedly located ledgers with customer names and drug transaction dates.

Pohlmeier is currently in custody on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent. Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce it to a signature bond in order for Pohlmeier to enter a treatment program. She said Pohlmeier was a lifelong Nebraska resident and would benefit from treatment. She also felt he was not a flight risk.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson asked the court to keep the bond at $100,000. He said Pohlmeier had served time in state prison on two previous occasions. He was in prison from July 2014 to February 2017 and from December 2018 to July 2020. Both sentences were for drug-related charges out of Douglas County.

Johnson also said Pohlmeier was aware of the length of prison sentence he could potentially receive if convicted.

“That in and of itself would make him a flight risk,” Johnson said.

Judge Michael Smith agreed with Johnson and kept the bond at $100,000, 10 percent.

“Given the serious nature of the charges, the bond will remain the same,” Smith said.

